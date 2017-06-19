July Fashion Trends: Eid Escapes 2017

With Eid-al Fitr fast approaching many off us are jetting off for the upcoming celebration. Navigating our way through July's fashion trends, we've carefully pieced together our edits of what to wear no matter where you are heading. For those looking to make a last minute booking check out our two-part special on where to go here.













Jeans, Amo | Kimono Jacket, Adam Lippes | Shirt, Helmut Lang | Sneakers, Acne Studios | Sunglasses, Karen Walker | Handbag, Provenza Schouler | Scarf, Gucci

City Slicker Whether soaking up the cultural attractions of Europe or pounding the pavements of the Big Apple this July, trends take us on a journey of comfortable-chic. Look to relaxed-fit denim jeans and quality basics to see you through the day. Never underestimate the importance of well-made footwear, a pair of quality leather sneakers will pay dividends when exploring a city as will a lightweight cover up for unexpected cold snaps and summer showers.













Swimsuit, Johanna Oritz | Dress, Alexis | Earrings, Rebecca de Ravenel | Raffia tote, Aranaz | Sunglasses, Thierry Lasry | Shorts, Zimmermann | Sandals, Valentino

Beachbound This season's fashion trends have us covered when it comes to that beach escape. Low maintenance, versatile pieces are key. Consider one piece swimsuits that can double as bodysuits and fuss-free cotton dresses with a hint of structure. Don't leave home without the beachbag neccessities: a great book, a high protection suncream and the ultimate statement shades.















Trousers, Delpozo | Shirt, Gucci | Dress, Solace London | Cracked-leather Bracelet, Loewe | 14-karat gold pearl earrings, Mizuki | Sandals, Oscar de la Renta | Sunglasses, Alexander McQueen | Hat, Mason Michel