July Fashion Trends: Eid Escapes 2017

June 19th 2017

With Eid-al Fitr fast approaching many off us are jetting off for the upcoming celebration. Navigating our way through July's fashion trends, we've carefully pieced together our edits of what to wear no matter where you are heading. For those looking to make a last minute booking check out our two-part special on where to go here

 
  • Jeans Amo 0
  • Kimono Jacket Adam Lippes 1
  • Shirt Helmut Lang 2
  • Sneakers Acne Studios 3
  • Sunglasses Karen Walker 4
  • Handbag Proenza Schouler 5
  • Scarf Gucci 6

City Slicker

Whether soaking up the cultural attractions of Europe or pounding the pavements of the Big Apple this July, trends take us on a journey of comfortable-chic. Look to relaxed-fit denim jeans and quality basics to see you through the day. Never underestimate the importance of well-made footwear, a pair of quality leather sneakers will pay dividends when exploring a city as will a lightweight cover up for unexpected cold snaps and summer showers.

  • Swimsuit Johanna Oritz 0
  • Dress Alexis 1
  • Earrings Rebecca de Ravenel 2
  • Raffia tote Aranaz 3
  • c 4
  • Shorts Zimmermann 5
  • Sandals Valentino 6

Beachbound

This season's fashion trends have us covered when it comes to that beach escape. Low maintenance, versatile pieces are key. Consider one piece swimsuits that can double as bodysuits and fuss-free cotton dresses with a hint of structure. Don't leave home without the beachbag neccessities: a great book, a high protection suncream and the ultimate statement shades. 

  • Trousers Delpozo 0
  • Shirt Gucci 1
  • Dress Solace London 2
  • Cracked-leather bracelet Loewe 3
  • 14-karat gold pearl earrings Mizuki 4
  • Sandals Oscar de la Renta 5
  • Sunglasses Alexander McQueen 6
  • Hat Mason Michel 7

Riviera Chic

July's jaunts to the Côte d'Azur demand a sophisticated wardrobe. Tailored shirts, tops and trousers in cotton and linen will look both cool and crisp - stick to the current trend for a serene colour palette looking to white and blue for an understated element. Transition from day to night with a cocktail dress that conveys a sense of movement and bring to life with gold accents. 

