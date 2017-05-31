Eid Escapes 2017: Part 1
May 31st 2017
2.5 min read
As the Eid vacation approaches we consider the kind of breaks that appeal to the traveller wanting more. From city exploration to rejuvenation and an education in Geneva’s rich and storied history, here we share our edit of destinations to fly to from Dubai this Eid.
Where: Villa Smaragda, Athens
Best for: Group adventures
Flight time: 6 hours
Greece is a country best explored in masses, which is why a villa is the best option for friends and family travelling as one. Villa Smaragda caresses the tip of a small peninsula on the coast of Attica and offers guests close proximity to the capital's happenings with the luxury of a stunning, private seafront setting. Here, space is in abundance, the property consists of three independent volumes on two different levels as well as a large playroom. The main building and two separate, yet interconnecting pool cabanas, are set on the elevated seafront. Outdoors, it’s the epitome of European summertime elegance; the property provides an idyllic setting for dreamy days spent relaxing with loved ones boasting a spacious pergola and meticulously maintained gardens.
Where: Sha Welness Clinic, Spain
Best for: Relaxation and rejuvenation
Flight time: 11 hours (connecting in Madrid)
For those looking to start the season ahead in better form a wellness break is the ideal escape to round up a month spent fasting or reflecting. Between June 1st and July 30th guests can sign up to two of the clinic’s most popular 7-day programmes: The Detox Programme, which is designed to detoxify the body and eliminate the accumulated impurities through a healthy diet and treatments, leaving you with the tools to continue best practices at home and The Anti-Stress Programme designed to combat the fast pace of life and bad eating habits using natural remedies and exercises focused on restoring the levels of health and energy to release your full potential.
Where: North Island, Seychelles
Best for: Beachside privacy
Flight time: 4.5 hours
North Island enjoys a unique and intimate location nestled away from all distractions, it allows you to completely give yourself over to the Island’s laidback spirit of barefoot luxury without having to plan a thing. Privacy is paramount here and with just 11 villas it’s not unusual for guests to go their whole stay without bumping into anyone else. Loaded with luxury, whether it’s a freshly drawn bath waiting after a day at the beach or favourite foods replenished daily in the villa pantry, it’s these little touches that set North apart.
Where: The Legend of Empress Sissi package, Beau-Rivage, Geneva
Best for: Historical Highpoints
Flight time: 6.45 hours
Founded in 1865 Beau-Rivage has been under family ownership for more than five generations. A destination for historic figures, it celebrates the significant men and women who stayed at the hotel by keeping their suites intact for visitors today like the iconic Sissi Suite which was the private bedroom of the Empress Elisabeth of Austria and Queen of Hungary. Those with a penchant for antique treasures will appreciate the charm of the well-preserved fireplaces found in the baroque-style lobby and for more than 150 years, the Mayers have collected and restored rare and exceptional furniture pieces. Guests can recount the city paths of the Empress Elisabeth, escorted by an official guide while taking in her favourite views, monuments, historic hotels, castles and churches.
Where: Le Gray, Beirut
Best for: Contemporary luxury and city exploration
Flight time: 4 hours
Situated in one of the city’s premier locations on the corner of Martyrs Square, Le Gray boasts breath-taking views of the surrounding mountains and sea with the added bonus of being walking distance from the upscale downtown shopping district. Take to the streets close by and discover Beirut’s numerous revered eateries like Bistro du Moine and the La Petite Maison. The project of famed hotelier, Gordon Campbell Gray, guests can also indulge in the iconic, glass faced infinity pool or take to the PureGray Spa, named one of the top ten spas in the Middle East and known as the city’s most luxurious and minimalistic relaxation spot.