Eid Escapes 2017: Part 1

As the Eid vacation approaches we consider the kind of breaks that appeal to the traveller wanting more. From city exploration to rejuvenation and an education in Geneva’s rich and storied history, here we share our edit of destinations to fly to from Dubai this Eid.

Allowing for luxury on a large scale, White Key cater to refined groups looking to make memories during balmy summer stays

Where: Villa Smaragda, Athens Best for: Group adventures Flight time: 6 hours Greece is a country best explored in masses, which is why a villa is the best option for friends and family travelling as one. Villa Smaragda caresses the tip of a small peninsula on the coast of Attica and offers guests close proximity to the capital's happenings with the luxury of a stunning, private seafront setting. Here, space is in abundance, the property consists of three independent volumes on two different levels as well as a large playroom. The main building and two separate, yet interconnecting pool cabanas, are set on the elevated seafront. Outdoors, it’s the epitome of European summertime elegance; the property provides an idyllic setting for dreamy days spent relaxing with loved ones boasting a spacious pergola and meticulously maintained gardens.

SHA, the internationally renowned wellness clinic, is committed to improving health through its wide range of natural therapies

Where: Sha Welness Clinic, Spain Best for: Relaxation and rejuvenation Flight time: 11 hours (connecting in Madrid) For those looking to start the season ahead in better form a wellness break is the ideal escape to round up a month spent fasting or reflecting. Between June 1st and July 30th guests can sign up to two of the clinic’s most popular 7-day programmes: The Detox Programme, which is designed to detoxify the body and eliminate the accumulated impurities through a healthy diet and treatments, leaving you with the tools to continue best practices at home and The Anti-Stress Programme designed to combat the fast pace of life and bad eating habits using natural remedies and exercises focused on restoring the levels of health and energy to release your full potential.

Located within the Inner Islands of the Seychelles, 30km away from the main island and only a 15-minute helicopter transfer

Where: North Island, Seychelles Best for: Beachside privacy Flight time: 4.5 hours North Island enjoys a unique and intimate location nestled away from all distractions, it allows you to completely give yourself over to the Island’s laidback spirit of barefoot luxury without having to plan a thing. Privacy is paramount here and with just 11 villas it’s not unusual for guests to go their whole stay without bumping into anyone else. Loaded with luxury, whether it’s a freshly drawn bath waiting after a day at the beach or favourite foods replenished daily in the villa pantry, it’s these little touches that set North apart.

Along the coveted promenade of the shores of Lake Geneva, Beau-Rivage enjoys a privileged location in the heart of Geneva

Where: The Legend of Empress Sissi package, Beau-Rivage, Geneva Best for: Historical Highpoints Flight time: 6.45 hours Founded in 1865 Beau-Rivage has been under family ownership for more than five generations. A destination for historic figures, it celebrates the significant men and women who stayed at the hotel by keeping their suites intact for visitors today like the iconic Sissi Suite which was the private bedroom of the Empress Elisabeth of Austria and Queen of Hungary. Those with a penchant for antique treasures will appreciate the charm of the well-preserved fireplaces found in the baroque-style lobby and for more than 150 years, the Mayers have collected and restored rare and exceptional furniture pieces. Guests can recount the city paths of the Empress Elisabeth, escorted by an official guide while taking in her favourite views, monuments, historic hotels, castles and churches.

The Indigo infinity pool offers one of Beirut's most breathtaking views. Le Gray, Beirut