Eid Escapes 2017: Part 2

As the Eid vacation approaches we consider the kind of breaks that appeal to the traveller wanting more. From an immersive spa experience to cater to every holistic and self-centric whim to elevated homestays and the ultimate diving destination, here we share our edit of destinations to fly to from Dubai this Eid.

Nestled in the Indian Ocean, Baros's pristine blue waters are perfect for experienced and aspiring divers

Where: Baros, Maldives Best for: Diving in exquisite surroundings Flight time: 4 hours Baros is a favourite among the GCC jet set, offering a private and luxurious sanctuary but with a heavy focus on underwater experiences and adventures. The clear waters and underwater marine life around the island offer the perfect platform to hone diving skills or pick it up as a new hobby. Fluo Night Dives transform the underwater view and result in a rare out of world diving experience and in order to educate travellers and conserve the reefs surrounding the resort, Baros aoffer coral gardening workshops enabling guests to learn the propagation process of coral regeneration. The activity is conducted by the resort's resident Marine Biologist and is designed to change guests' perspective on their surroundings and understand the importance of preserving and maintaining the island and its underwater life.

Palazzo di Varignana Resort & Spa is an ideal base to explore Italy’s renowned art cities such as Florence, Verona and Venice

Where: Palazzo di Varignana Resort, Bologna, Italy Best for: A serene spa experience Flight time: 6 hours A quintessential 18th-century country residence located in the emerging Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, the 90-room Palazzo di Varignana Resort & Spa boasts the huge 3.700 square-foot VarSana Spa which makes it the ideal Eid escape for those looking to refresh and reflect. Treatments range from facials for every skin type, to body wraps, scrubs and massages, as well as multiple beauty services including mani/pedis, make-up application and hair styling. Holistic approaches, multi-disciplinary wellness, customised circuits, and sprawling indoor and outdoor spaces, define the experience while the new Fusion Spa offers a space for authentic multi-cultural wellness practices like Hammam and Turkish baths and the Suntory Spa mimics a Ryokan (a Japanese inn that served travellers in the mid 1600s-1800s) traditionally designed in wood, rice paper, tatami and Ofuro (baths). In addition, The VarSana Spa includes a water circuit incorporating a number of soaking tubs, sensory showers, a bio-sauna, a Finnish sauna, steam baths, ice waterfalls, sound baths, Kneipp circuits, and a swimming pool with water jets and water blades.

Just 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai, Desert Palm PER AQUUM is one of the UAE’s better-kept secrets

Where: Desert Palm Per Aquum Best for: A secluded staycation Flight time: N/A One of Dubai’s hidden gems the Desert Palm Per Aquum offers true tranquility. Boasting simple yet striking architecture, fusing Arabian Avant-Garde style with contemporary design, there’s the sense of the exotic giving you the feeling of fleeing the city without the need to travel. Bespoke spa treatments, healthy dining options under the stars and lavish afternoon teas overlooking lush green polo fields are all part of the allure. Villas each showcase their own distinctive design offering an abundance of natural lighting looking upon lush gardens or the dazzling city skyline and private pools from which to recline and welcome the long weekend in.

Rising environmental awareness coupled with the cachet of ‘eco’ destinations is driving demand for resorts like Caresse Bodrum