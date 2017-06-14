Eid Escapes 2017: Part 2
June 14th 2017
As the Eid vacation approaches we consider the kind of breaks that appeal to the traveller wanting more. From an immersive spa experience to cater to every holistic and self-centric whim to elevated homestays and the ultimate diving destination, here we share our edit of destinations to fly to from Dubai this Eid.
Where: Baros, Maldives
Best for: Diving in exquisite surroundings
Flight time: 4 hours
Baros is a favourite among the GCC jet set, offering a private and luxurious sanctuary but with a heavy focus on underwater experiences and adventures. The clear waters and underwater marine life around the island offer the perfect platform to hone diving skills or pick it up as a new hobby. Fluo Night Dives transform the underwater view and result in a rare out of world diving experience and in order to educate travellers and conserve the reefs surrounding the resort, Baros aoffer coral gardening workshops enabling guests to learn the propagation process of coral regeneration. The activity is conducted by the resort's resident Marine Biologist and is designed to change guests' perspective on their surroundings and understand the importance of preserving and maintaining the island and its underwater life.
Where: Palazzo di Varignana Resort, Bologna, Italy
Best for: A serene spa experience
Flight time: 6 hours
A quintessential 18th-century country residence located in the emerging Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, the 90-room Palazzo di Varignana Resort & Spa boasts the huge 3.700 square-foot VarSana Spa which makes it the ideal Eid escape for those looking to refresh and reflect. Treatments range from facials for every skin type, to body wraps, scrubs and massages, as well as multiple beauty services including mani/pedis, make-up application and hair styling. Holistic approaches, multi-disciplinary wellness, customised circuits, and sprawling indoor and outdoor spaces, define the experience while the new Fusion Spa offers a space for authentic multi-cultural wellness practices like Hammam and Turkish baths and the Suntory Spa mimics a Ryokan (a Japanese inn that served travellers in the mid 1600s-1800s) traditionally designed in wood, rice paper, tatami and Ofuro (baths). In addition, The VarSana Spa includes a water circuit incorporating a number of soaking tubs, sensory showers, a bio-sauna, a Finnish sauna, steam baths, ice waterfalls, sound baths, Kneipp circuits, and a swimming pool with water jets and water blades.
Where: Desert Palm Per Aquum
Best for: A secluded staycation
Flight time: N/A
One of Dubai’s hidden gems the Desert Palm Per Aquum offers true tranquility. Boasting simple yet striking architecture, fusing Arabian Avant-Garde style with contemporary design, there’s the sense of the exotic giving you the feeling of fleeing the city without the need to travel. Bespoke spa treatments, healthy dining options under the stars and lavish afternoon teas overlooking lush green polo fields are all part of the allure. Villas each showcase their own distinctive design offering an abundance of natural lighting looking upon lush gardens or the dazzling city skyline and private pools from which to recline and welcome the long weekend in.
Where: Caresse Bodrum, Turkey
Best for: Eco-indulgence
Flight time: 7 hours
Over the years, ostentatious properties have slowly fallen out of favour with the rise of the more design-savvy, cosmopolitan customers who have grown weary of the glitz and gilt favoured by their parents’ generation. Increasingly sustainably sourced produce and authentic cultural experiences that support local communities have become popular so a space like Caresse Bodrum, that has systems in place to conserve water, recycle waste and minimise energy use, is the perfect place to embrace the environment. Located on a secluded peninsula in an area of unspoilt natural beauty, seasonal activities include hiking, making homemade confit from the property’s famed, locally grown tangerines, local crafts, sailing and line-caught fishing attracting travellers who wants more out of their trip.