Dior's Cruise 2018 Highlights

May 14th 2017

For Dior’s 2018 Cruise show, Maria Grazia Chiuri headed West, taking 800 guests off road and up into California’s Santa Monica mountains. The spectacular dusty backdrop was a fitting one for the pieces, which were inspired by a Christian Dior collection from 1951 found in the House’s archives and influenced by France’s Lacaux cave. What resulted was a harmonious amalgamation of prints depicting cave drawings and Prarie-style details that included plenty of fringing, shearling and suede worked onto the House's established silhouettes. We share some of our favourite moments from the show. 

British model Ruth Bell opened the show in a full length dress emblazoned with cryptic Native American prints.

Midi dresses constructed from heavy patchwork printed fabrics were belted at the waist to enhance movement and offset against dusty longline cardigans.

Chiuri tweaked the House’s Bar jacket to suit the occasion using fringing and tweed to reflect the desert location.

Woolen ponchos were casually draped over pleated mini dresses sure to entice to the brand’s younger clientele. 

Artistic etchings transformed structured dresses into walking murals.

Shaggy fur gilets layered over maroon pyjama suits held serious off-duty appeal.

Oversized denim coats with kimono-style sleeves featured intricate floral embroidery.

Freida Pinto wore a frothy sequined skirt and structured blazer by the House.

Camila Coelho attended the show in a polished monochrome Dior ensemble.

Anna Dello Russo arrived in feathered headdress and sheer gown.

Western influences were apparent in the collection’s accessories where Wild West style bandanas peeked out from under cowboy hats.

Weathered studs and rivets on artisan straps conveyed a vintage vibe.

Colourful stitching and patches were placed sewn over delicate mesh and tulle.

Feathered overlays in rich coppery and red hues were toughened with lace up leather boots.

The atelier’s take on cave drawings materialized into bison, horses and oxen stitched and painted onto garments.

