Things to Try: November

What: Reimagined menu at CHI When: November 1st onwards Where: The Spa at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai French high-end beauty brand Biologique Recherche, along with American organics specialist Zents, have both brought their world-renowned expertise to the Chi spa. The revamped menu now includes customised facials such as Brightening and Plumping and Anti-Aging Lifting along with everything we’ve come to know and love from Shangri-La’s resident sanctuary. The new range of healing and soothing products offer a plethora of must-tries, but we highly recommend the brightening treatment, which is both relaxing and game-changing.

What: Plant-forward Food Where: Sesame Restaurant, Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 3, Dubai When: November onwards Chef Gohei Kishi, who is best known for his unconventional cooking methods and creativity in the kitchen brings his skills from his global experience working in Michelin Star restaurants and as Head of Asian Concept for Gordan Ramsay Group to Jumeirah's new Sesame kitchen. The homegrown concept promises fresh fare made from scratch and the menu doesn't follow a specific cuisine, but uses familiar ingredients in fresh, new ways. “The all-day nourishing menu is all about bright flavours, homemade spices and sauces with many different textures. It combines our love of buying local whenever possible, liberal use of vegetables and super foods and continuing to create better for you food," says Neha Jamani, founding partner who studied to become a Holistic Chef at the Bauman College of Holistic Nutrition and Culinary Arts in Berkeley.

What: London Social Brunch Where: Ritz-Carlton, JBR When: From 27th October onwards, every Friday 1pm to 4pm Dubai's newest (and, arguably, most atmospheric) brunch London Social invites the diverse gastronomic excellence of England's capital, London, to the UAE's most bustling city. A delight for all the senses, British classics are served alongside Arabic delights and Indian sweets in the ultimate celebration of multiculturalism. Dig into a piping-hot plate of fish and chips, or indulge on fresh lobster and mussels in what will undoubtedly become a Dubai favourite. MOJEH's tip? Save room for pick 'n' mix sweets and the bread and butter pudding!

What: Unplugged Nights Where: Bagatelle, Fairmont Dubai When: Every Saturday 8pm until late Dubai's favourite French Bistrot takes on a new intimate direction, transforming every Saturday into a quaint space where international talents showcase their musical talent playing out live, raw and powerful pieces. The night is complimented by the venue's famed ala carte menu featuring their go-to dishes like Tartare de Boeuf, Gnocchi à la Parisienne, Loup de Mer as well as new delicacies like Pates Rigatoni de Foie Gras.

What: The Amber Experience When: Throughout November Where: The Spa, Address Dubai Mall Amber, is known amongst the wellness world for its healing and purifying properties, transofrmed into this luxurious treatment at The Spa, the ritual commences with a powerful dead sea salt and amber powder exfoliation, followed by a deep massage that detoxifies and drains toxins using pure amber spheres, before a balancing face massage to unite and relax body and mind.