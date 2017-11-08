Things to Try: November
November 8th 2017
What: Reimagined menu at CHI
When: November 1st onwards
Where: The Spa at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai
French high-end beauty brand Biologique Recherche, along with American organics specialist Zents, have both brought their world-renowned expertise to the Chi spa. The revamped menu now includes customised facials such as Brightening and Plumping and Anti-Aging Lifting along with everything we’ve come to know and love from Shangri-La’s resident sanctuary. The new range of healing and soothing products offer a plethora of must-tries, but we highly recommend the brightening treatment, which is both relaxing and game-changing.
What: Plant-forward Food
Where: Sesame Restaurant, Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 3, Dubai
When: November onwards
Chef Gohei Kishi, who is best known for his unconventional cooking methods and creativity in the kitchen brings his skills from his global experience working in Michelin Star restaurants and as Head of Asian Concept for Gordan Ramsay Group to Jumeirah's new Sesame kitchen. The homegrown concept promises fresh fare made from scratch and the menu doesn't follow a specific cuisine, but uses familiar ingredients in fresh, new ways. “The all-day nourishing menu is all about bright flavours, homemade spices and sauces with many different textures. It combines our love of buying local whenever possible, liberal use of vegetables and super foods and continuing to create better for you food," says Neha Jamani, founding partner who studied to become a Holistic Chef at the Bauman College of Holistic Nutrition and Culinary Arts in Berkeley.
What: London Social Brunch
Where: Ritz-Carlton, JBR
When: From 27th October onwards, every Friday 1pm to 4pm
Dubai's newest (and, arguably, most atmospheric) brunch London Social invites the diverse gastronomic excellence of England's capital, London, to the UAE's most bustling city. A delight for all the senses, British classics are served alongside Arabic delights and Indian sweets in the ultimate celebration of multiculturalism. Dig into a piping-hot plate of fish and chips, or indulge on fresh lobster and mussels in what will undoubtedly become a Dubai favourite. MOJEH's tip? Save room for pick 'n' mix sweets and the bread and butter pudding!
What: Unplugged Nights
Where: Bagatelle, Fairmont Dubai
When: Every Saturday 8pm until late
Dubai's favourite French Bistrot takes on a new intimate direction, transforming every Saturday into a quaint space where international talents showcase their musical talent playing out live, raw and powerful pieces. The night is complimented by the venue's famed ala carte menu featuring their go-to dishes like Tartare de Boeuf, Gnocchi à la Parisienne, Loup de Mer as well as new delicacies like Pates Rigatoni de Foie Gras.
What: The Amber Experience
When: Throughout November
Where: The Spa, Address Dubai Mall
Amber, is known amongst the wellness world for its healing and purifying properties, transofrmed into this luxurious treatment at The Spa, the ritual commences with a powerful dead sea salt and amber powder exfoliation, followed by a deep massage that detoxifies and drains toxins using pure amber spheres, before a balancing face massage to unite and relax body and mind.
What: Al Maha 10km Fun Run
Where: Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve
When: Saturday, November 25th, from 2:30pm
Al Maha Desert Resort and Spa launch the 5th edition of their 10km Fun Run which invoices a unique journey across the desert. Participants can either run, walk or jog across a stunning backdrop of Dubai’s magical dune and desert landscape within the conservation reserve. Al Maha plays a significant role in achieving and maintaining the conservation objectives. Entrance fees are AED 100 per participant which covers the race along an enchanting track, ending at the desert event site where they will enjoy a post-race fruit feast and fresh beverages during the prize giving ceremony. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Al Jalila foundation.