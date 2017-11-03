One To Watch: Robinsons Dubai

MOJEH speaks to Christina Oliver, head of marketing Robinsons & John Lewis , about the launch of Robinsons Dubai. The largest department store in the Middle East, lush vertical gardens and contemporary décor epitomises this bustling city’s vibrant shopping scene.

Tell us about the design concept behind Robinsons.

Robinsons has created a scintillating multi-faceted shopping experience, making shopping sprees an exciting journey for consumers within the different departments of fashion, beauty, kids. We have also partnered with globally renowned visionary and creator of the Vertical Garden, Patrick Blanc to develop the Middle East’s first in-store vertical garden, at your store of inspiration. Additionally, the store recently launched its much-awaited hall of fashion and accessories – a sweeping skylit space that houses some of the most coveted accessories and leather goods.

What makes Robinsons so luxurious in comparison to other shopping spaces?

Robinsons has been designed to serve as a venue for inspiration, focussing on international and regional fashion, beauty, home and new age dining concepts.

Define the Robinsons shopper...

The Robinsons shopper is a style connoisseur who seeks excellence in retail.

Tell us about some of the powerhouse brands that are exclusive to Robinsons.

The stunning three floor department store spans across 200,000-square-feet and offers shoppers an array of trendy and exclusive brands ranging from the most accessible to cutting-edge. With well over 600 brands, 90 exclusive fashion and beauty brands, as well as the John Lewis home collections, the all-encompassing offering provides shoppers with an abundance of choice. Some of the exclusive brands available include Kwanpen, Louis Quatorze, Ports 196, Cortica and many others.

Why is it important to Robinsons that Dubai-based designers are included in the centre’s list of luxury brands?

It is important to feature collections from local designers and showcase their designs such as Dubai-based luxury accessory designer Amanda Navai and Lili Radu. Aside from the international portfolio of brands and designers, Robinsons has provided emerging Emirati designers with a dedicated space within the women’s department to showcase their collections, further reinforcing Robinsons’ values as the fashion, art and lifestyle discovery store in Dubai.

What’s your favourite item on offer that you’d recommend to the MOJEH woman?

My advice is to go for something different, trendy and new. Discover your personal style and allow your choices to help define your own style. At the end of the day, you have to stay true to what actually works for you. And for those who don’t like to dress like anybody else, we will invite them to search and discover the upcoming labels at the 'Emirati Collection' from local designers that are unique and feminine.