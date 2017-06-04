Designer Watch: Amanda Navai
June 4th 2017
Vibrant and luxurious, with a breathtaking dose of decadent art deco design, the latest Amanda Navai collection, entitled Lion, features a range of timeless and regionally relevant handbags. The first homegrown accessories brand to launch in Bloomingdale’s Dubai Mall (the designer’s collection sold out within a week), Amanda Navai has since become the first Dubai-based designer to exhibit at Paris Fashion Week in 2011, as well as London’s Saatchi Gallery in 2013. Today, the brand is available at the most luxurious stores in the Middle East, including Saks Fifth Avenue in Bahrain, Tryano Abu Dhabi and Harvey Nicholas Dubai.
The decision to pursue a career in fashion was an easy one for Navai. “I was inspired by a talk that made me understand that passion is ultimately what is important and is what brings longevity to what you do,” she tells MOJEH. “It was at that point when I realised that I must pursue a career in fashion and work with what I love and am passionate about.” However, being creative and having a vision isn’t all it takes to launch a successful brand. “I spent time carefully studying the market and made sure that the concept would be commercially successful as well. I ensured that my brand would cater to a gap in the market.”
Amanda Navai only produces 10 bags in the same style and colour. Designs are revamped each season but there’s always an added detail or enhanced element that guarantees exclusivity for the owners. “I like designs that make some kind of statement and make you stand out as an individual - this changes a lot considering my mood and also the season,” says Navai, who ensures that each accessory is handmade; its leather and lambskin interior lining inspected and handpicked to avoid the possibility of blemishes. Her finalised pieces are all created using semi-precious 22k gold-plated brass metal, and for the latest collection, the Iranian designer draws inspiration from her homeland’s rich heritage and culture.
The Persian Lion, an insignia that represents strength and has prominence in Iranian mythology and architecture, is featured on each product. “Until the Lion Collection, I really kept my designs clean and classic and didn't have any center piece objects integrated in the design. The Lion Collection is bold, with the two lions coming together to make a real statement.” Navai first introduced lion motifs into her designs in a capsule collection that celebrated her fifth and tenth season anniversaries. “I instantly fell in love with the designs and so did everyone else so I developed on them further, in the beginning I wasn't sure how they would be received, but then they actually became the best sellers.”