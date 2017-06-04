Designer Watch: Amanda Navai

Vibrant and luxurious, with a breathtaking dose of decadent art deco design, the latest Amanda Navai collection, entitled Lion, features a range of timeless and regionally relevant handbags. The first homegrown accessories brand to launch in Bloomingdale’s Dubai Mall (the designer’s collection sold out within a week), Amanda Navai has since become the first Dubai-based designer to exhibit at Paris Fashion Week in 2011, as well as London’s Saatchi Gallery in 2013. Today, the brand is available at the most luxurious stores in the Middle East, including Saks Fifth Avenue in Bahrain, Tryano Abu Dhabi and Harvey Nicholas Dubai.

The decision to pursue a career in fashion was an easy one for Navai. “I was inspired by a talk that made me understand that passion is ultimately what is important and is what brings longevity to what you do,” she tells MOJEH. “It was at that point when I realised that I must pursue a career in fashion and work with what I love and am passionate about.” However, being creative and having a vision isn’t all it takes to launch a successful brand. “I spent time carefully studying the market and made sure that the concept would be commercially successful as well. I ensured that my brand would cater to a gap in the market.”