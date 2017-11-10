Tiffany Launches Eau De Parfum

Having been at the forefront of contemporary culture for decades, Tiffany & Co. announce the release of their signature fragrance. Founded in New York in 1837 the brand was an instant hit with socialites, magnates and heads of state for its style, quality and innovation.

Bold and provocative, the brand’s scent’s appeal remains true to founder Charles Lewis Tiffany’s longstanding ambition and aesthetic. Simple, powerful and modern, this artisanal perfume unleashes purity and colour. A powerful new essence, master perfumer Daniela Andrier of Givaudan has crafted the floral musk using precious ingredients of traditional haute perfumery. The result includes mandarin and iris, ensuring a bright and long-lasting scent, which eludes strength and femininity.