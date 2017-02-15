NYFW: Beauty – Lesser Lengths

A trend to try right away, catwalks proposed shorter styles for autumn/winter17, shying away from the long lengths that have led seasons past. Here, we share the stand out shorties from the shows so far.

The Ultra Short:

Adeam’s full and fluffy crops came above the ears with brow grazing bangs. Not for the faint-hearted, Alexander Wang opted for the androgynous with crops cut sharp and super-short buzzes. Counteract this statement style with a feminine summer dresscode or embrace the pace and opt for all-out athleisure in the vain of Vetements.

The Midi:

Desigual, and Proenza Schouler strayed just below the ear with jaw framing blunt styles, while Philip Lim’s shaggy cut stopped level with the chin. Desigual’s fiery orange/red hue made a case for compelling colour.

The New Lob:

Soft feathery bobs came from Jeremy Scott, a light and flattering way to transition into the shorter hair trend for those on the fence. Dion Lee’s layerless bobs came just above the sholder with shaggy ends giving the flat style an updated edge.