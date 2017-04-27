Tod's Gets Inked

Taking a timeless style into the realm of the contemporary, Tod’s unveil their latest limited edition collection, Tod’s Tattoo. Drawing links between the brand’s artisan, made in Italy craftsmanship and anchoring them to our current climate for experimentation, tattoo artist Saira Hunjan lends her famed style to shoes and accessories.

Hunjan whose talents have been called upon by celebrities such as Kate Moss and Jude Law, has collaborated with brands in the past but this is the first time she has tattooed directly on to leather. Her captivating designs reimagine the brand’s messenger bags and sneakers with striking, swirling lion motifs.

Limited edition designs in white, vacchetta or grey are available for summer 2017.