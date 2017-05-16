Miu Miu’s Special Edition

In a time when fast fashion is the norm, we’ve become accustomed to the exclusivity one-off pieces bring. Precisely why Miu Miu’s latest range of limited edition bags exclusive to the Middle East couldn’t have come at a more ideal moment. The accessories that exude opulence pay homage to the evolution of the Miu Miu women, through kitsch detailing such as a circular closures, which elude to the structure of the horse shoe (believed globally to be a symbol of good fortune) and plush braided bag handles. These details are off-set by exotic python and leathers, which are adorned with cascading crystals. The collection offers a range of options that are ideal for oncoming Ramadan celebrations while staying true to its contemporary notion of femininity.