Menu Menu

Miu Miu’s Special Edition

May 16th 2017 | Dmitri Ruwan

  • Miu Miu s Special Edition 0
  • Miu Miu s Special Edition 1
  • Miu Miu s Special Edition 2
  • Miu Miu s Special Edition 3
  • Miu Miu s Special Edition 4
  • Miu Miu s Special Edition 5

In a time when fast fashion is the norm, we’ve become accustomed to the exclusivity one-off pieces bring. Precisely why Miu Miu’s latest range of limited edition bags exclusive to the Middle East couldn’t have come at a more ideal moment. The accessories that exude opulence pay homage to the evolution of the Miu Miu women, through kitsch detailing such as a circular closures, which elude to the structure of the horse shoe (believed globally to be a symbol of good fortune) and plush braided bag handles. These details are off-set by exotic python and leathers, which are adorned with cascading crystals. The collection offers a range of options that are ideal for oncoming Ramadan celebrations while staying true to its contemporary notion of femininity. 

Miu Miu’s Special Edition

1 / 6
1 / 6

Miu Miu’s Special Edition

Miu Miu’s Special Edition

2 / 6
2 / 6

Miu Miu’s Special Edition

Miu Miu’s Special Edition

3 / 6
3 / 6

Miu Miu’s Special Edition

Miu Miu’s Special Edition

4 / 6
4 / 6

Miu Miu’s Special Edition

Miu Miu’s Special Edition

5 / 6
5 / 6

Miu Miu’s Special Edition

Miu Miu’s Special Edition

6 / 6
6 / 6

Miu Miu’s Special Edition