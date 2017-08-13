Manolo Blahnik's A/W17 Collection

Manolo Blahnik reveals its newest autumn/winter collection with splendid shoes that draw inspiration from an array of subjects such as the renowned designer's longstanding fascination with coral. "Coral is very special to me, an inextricable link to nature and the island of Sicily”, he shares. Artists Alexander Calder and Mark Rothko have also inspired the shoe designer - the former, best known for his mobile sculptures that balance suspended shapes, is echoed through the brand's SIDONA shoes, while Rothko's use of colour blocking has been interwoven into the label's EVOCITY and DEGENERADA heels. Of course, the autumn/winter collection also boasts signature shoes we've grown to love, which feature crystal embellishments, sumptuous satins and vivid hues.