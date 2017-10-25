Must-See: Dubai Watch Week

Horologists will find themselves in watch heaven come November as Dubai Watch Week returns for its 3rd edition. Starting November 16, the 5-day event includes inspirational talks, compelling exhibitions, master classes executed by industry experts, in an environment that both educates and provides a social platform from which all watch aficionados can communicate and celebrate their precious pieces. Here, we share the horological highpoints you shouldn't miss.

The Talk.

Millennial watchmakers – current contributions impacting watchmaking

Looking to the future of watchmaking and led by Alexis Georgacopoulos, Director of top design university ECAL this talk considers Millennial watchmakers examining traditional craftsmanship vs. new methodologies. Georgacopoulos asks: Do these millennials know what they’re doing, and is the future of watchmaking in safe hands?

The Exhibition.

Classic & Contemporary Exhibition

A must-see for watch enthusiasts who appreciate the finer details but are also keen to experience the latest innovations, this exhibition sees classical craftsmanship and contemporary techniques come together to compelling avail. Discover the evolution of the watch industry vintage timepieces, new models and designs inspired by historical watchmaking from both heritage and modern-day brands.

The Experience.

The Mastery of Time Virtual Experience

This virtual reality experience takes you to the center of watchmaking’s milestone inventions. Become a nineteenth century sailor and plot your position at sea; board a steam locomotive with your pocket watch to keep you running to schedule, or locate survivors at sea from your plane and find your way back using a chronometer.

The Education.

Expect a plethora of exclusive educational master classes hosted by some of the watch industry’s most respected names. These one-off events give attendees a rarified opportunity to learn, first hand, the art of assembling timepieces. Our picks include the Watchmaking Masterclass with Kurt Klauss from IWC and the Engraving Master Class by Tiago Aires Sergio.

Dubai Watch Week, the Gate, DIFC

