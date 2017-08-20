Copenhagen Fashion Week: Accessory Focus

As we take stock on Copenhagen Fashion Week, MOJEH looks to the streets of the Danish capital for accessory inspiration. Floral ankle boots and vibrantly hued sock boots proved to be popular transitional footwear choices which made for a lively juxtaposition against the off-duty denim, athleisure-style trousers and camel coats sported during the week. Structured new-season handbags were also popular seen in neutral hues on a plethora of women. Here, we showcase some of our favourite looks and standout accessories from the week.