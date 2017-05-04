Weekend Wardrobes: Roll Up Dmitri Ruwan May 4th 2017 2.5 min read

First it was the off-shoulder jacket style and now it’s the roll-up. The Roll-up trend can apply to all your long sleeve tops, statement T-shirt’s and work wear shirts but we aren’t suggesting any ordinary roll of the sleeve. This new form of dressing effortlessly exudes a sense of nonchalance that is very much in mode while perfectly complementing the lifestyle of the modern woman.

New Knitwear It might sound unrealistic but fashion is all about living the dream. Can’t figure out how to wear that knitted Lanvin top for summer? Cut off the sleeves above the elbow and roll them up. The thickness of the fabric will automatically cause it to roll, allowing for a more breathable option to daywear. Pair with flared jeans or alternatively a cool silk skirt.

Breezy Daywear As summer continues, our wardrobe choices have to adapt to the ever-changing temperature. Look to lightweight linen pieces with rollable sleeves that can be tabbed via a hidden button, that’s attached just by the cuff. Pair with dark denim wash trousers and statement earrings when attending lunches with friends.