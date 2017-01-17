Fierce, Fresh and Freethinking

In the current issue of MOJEH Issue 43 (which is on shelves now!) we explore fashion’s return to retro with embellished pussy bow collars and luxe leathers reimagined as high necks infused with militant styling, sharp cuts and vintage-inspired pieces for a contemporary Seventies spirit.

Photographed by Anthony Arquier

Styled by Joana Dacheville and Jean-Charline Tomlinson

Model: Maria Debicka at Supreme Management | Makeup artist: Annabelle Petit | Hair stylist: Kazuko Kitaoka | Photography assistant: Nicolas Mephane | Casting director: Nicolas at The Art Board | Production: Louis Agency