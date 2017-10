In the Autumn/Winter issue of MOJEH Men (available now), a mix of sharp tailoring, some punk aesthetic and a few outlandish pieces, highlight Kris Van Assche's vision for Dior Homme. Here, we go behind the scenes on set of the story shot in Greece.

Videographer: Dionysis Andrianopoulos | Stylist: Nicolas Georgiou | Model: Kaya Holl | Hair and make-up: Daniel Babek | Styling assistant: George Karapetis