Style Watch: CFDA Awards 2017

The CFDA Awards (Council of Fashion Designers of America) honours the best of the best in the fashion industry. Where most award shows glorify celebrity culture, this yearly ceremony uses its spotlight to highlight creative forces within the retail industry that have contributed monumental moments to that given year.

Last night’s ceremony, held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, held true to this mantra by awarding Raf Simons (formerly of Christian Dior) with the award for Menswear Designer of the Year at Calvin Klein. Meanwhile, Joseph Altuzarra was awarded Womenswear Designer of the Year and Coach’s Stuart Vevers was made Accessory Designer of the Year.

On the red carpet, millennial style icons such as the Hadid sisters, Lupita Nyongo and Adriana Lima all showcased a pared back sense of style. The ceremony often encourages the more trending aspect of fashion as opposed to conforming to dress codes usually associated with events of this calibre. From Alek Wek’s bad-girl Balenciaga boots to Kasia Struss’s sequined sheath top, here’s the MOJEH edit of style stars from CFDA 2017.