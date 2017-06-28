Prada Persona

Miuccia Prada enlisted American actress and producer Jessica Chastain to embody the allure and power of the Prada woman for the brand's autumn/winter17 campaign titled Persona. Shot by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre in a series of black and white images that depict Chastain in both close up portraits and on the edge of a set, the photographs blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy. The captivating portraits highlight some of the collection's most meticulous details such as delicate beading and fringing as well as form-fitting pencil dresses, tailored trench coats and key accessories.