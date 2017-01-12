Backstage: Valentino Pre-Fall 2017

“An America everyone dreams of: hope in mind and on the body.” These poignant words close Valentino’s pre-fall 2017 collection statement. A powerful affidavit, and fitting for a brand that has always used the fashion industry as a platform to inspire hope, as well as enact change.

Valentino’s pre-fall 2017 show was gorgeously staged at New York’s newly refurbished Beekman Hotel, and signals Pierpaolo Picciolo’s first solo runway as sole creative director, having worked alongside Italian fashion designer and Dior's recently appointed first female artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri for 17 years.

The collection itself is as optimistic as the setting was romantic. On the emotive soundtrack, American singer-songwriter Nina Simone belted, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life" for good measure, just in case anyone in the audience doubted Picciolo’s aesthetic and buoyant message.