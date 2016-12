Ditch the mall and tiptoe off the well-trodden holiday shopping path into one of the world's wintery and fabled festive markets. Shimmering ornaments, creamy eggnog and Yuletide joy are in abundance at all of MOJEH’s favourite holiday destinations. Whether you prefer the romantic medieval gargoyle-infested castle in snow-smothered Germany, or the candy-cane sweet festivities you can only enjoy in ever-exhuberant America, we've got you covered.