Permanently INKED Annie Darling February 8th 2017 2.5 min read

A whimsical spin on Dubai’s dynamic dining scene, INKED is a creative gourmet space that embraces culinary expression.

Set in Alserkal Avenue, the region’s leading arts hub, INKED boasts an experimental environment where delectable ingredients are superbly blended to create an engaging eating experience that’ll be hard to forget. INKED borrows beloved dishes from the city’s favourite menus and changes their arrangement into contemporary, innovative compositions. Conceptual dinners, guest-chef pop-ups and inventive cooking workshops are also organised so as to embrace the artistic side of food. Entrepreneurs and enthusiastic foodies Kenza and Patrick Jarjour are the creative collaborators behind INKED. “We chose Alserkal Avenue as the compass for our concept because we fundamentally share the same values,” they tell MOJEH in an exclusive interview. “Alserkal Avenue has a strong communal drive that is evident in its special design as well as its chosen tenants. Equally important to our projects and to us is a strong sense of authenticity. “Essentially, it is a love of creation and of the arts that brought the Alserkal Avenue team together, and we believe this common value is what makes us a great addition to their family, and theirs is a great place for us to make a home.”









The couple met while at school in Montreal, Canada, and soon bonded over their mutual appreciation of good food and a good story. Patrick’s extensive knowledge in events suited Kenza’s intimate understanding of the culinary arts, although it wasn’t until a trip to Berlin that the concept of INKED started to take form. “[At INKED] It’s a dinner that has a story which starts from the moment you enter, until the moment you leave. It’s not just about the food or the service or the design of the restaurant. It’s about being immersed into a preconceived theme or concept. As the concept changes, the space, menu, music, service sequence, plating, and décor will change as well. We create the setting, but we let the people make their own scenario.”





