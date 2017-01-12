MOJEH Book Club: Venetian Chic

The exorbitant celebration, which was hosted at the upscale Plaza Hotel, was swarming with New York City’s most esteemed residents, including Massimo Ferragamo (the youngest son of legendary shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo) and notable photographer Priscilla Rattazzi.

The author, Possati, is an expert in the intricacies of Venice, as well as the city’s isolated garden islands, breathtakingly decadent boutiques and mouthwatering spreads of cicheti (Venetian tapas). A native of Venice, Possati's graceful narrative takes the reader on a journey of exclusivity and beauty, and explores the unknown and unheard opulent corners of a destination that has already been so thoroughly examined.