Dubai Designer Wins Middle Eastern Emergent Designer Prize

Canadian-born Dubai-based designer Hamza Omari was raised in Jordan and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design from Emily Carr University in Vancouver, Canada. He won The Middle East Emergent Designer Prize 2017 earlier this week, thanks to his interest in multidisciplinary practice.

He currently works as an industrial designer at LOCI Architecture + Design, and his furniture has been exhibited in several galleries and publications internationally, as well as regionally. With strong beliefs that good design maximises function with form, it's little surprise that he took home the gold medal, which was awarded by Van Cleef & Arpels, in collaboration with Tashkeel and Design Days Dubai.