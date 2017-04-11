Sun Kissed Summer

Available next month the Laura Mercier J’adore le Soleil palette should be on top of your cosmetic must-haves for summer. Why? The capsule collection that translates to ‘I Love Sunshine’ features five exemplary products that are sure to leave you looking like a Brazilian supermodel in a matter of minutes. Focussing on giving you that bronzed warmth while accentuating your sharpest features, MOJEH.com takes a look at each piece and gives you the beauty breakdown.