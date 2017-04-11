Menu Menu

Sun Kissed Summer

April 11th 2017 | Dmitri Ruwan

  • Matte Veil Cr me Unlike most bronzers the weightless texture of this cream
  • Matte Veil Powder Looking to add a goddess-like glow to your features This
  • Sunset Bronzing Crayon Accentuate the glow of your freshly tanned skin with
  • Sunrise Highlighting Crayon Much like the bronzing crayon but with a
  • Lacquer Up Acrylic Lip Varnish Everyone needs a lip lacquer that allows for

Available next month the Laura Mercier J’adore le Soleil palette should be on top of your cosmetic must-haves for summer. Why? The capsule collection that translates to ‘I Love Sunshine’ features five exemplary products that are sure to leave you looking like a Brazilian supermodel in a matter of minutes.  Focussing on giving you that bronzed warmth while accentuating your sharpest features, MOJEH.com takes a look at each piece and gives you the beauty breakdown. 

Matte Veil Crème. Unlike most bronzers, the weightless texture of this cream allows for even application and a moisture rich finish. The overall look? A natural glow that is ideal for all skin tones.

1 / 5
1 / 5

Matte Veil Crème. Unlike most bronzers, the weightless texture of this cream allows for even application and a moisture rich finish. The overall look? A natural glow that is ideal for all skin tones.

Matte Veil Powder. Looking to add a goddess-like glow to your features? This matte bronzing powder is about to change your life - and your look. Its weightless consistency allows it to glide across the skin embedding it with the perfect glow while maintaining the skin’s moisturiser.

2 / 5
2 / 5

Matte Veil Powder. Looking to add a goddess-like glow to your features? This matte bronzing powder is about to change your life - and your look. Its weightless consistency allows it to glide across the skin embedding it with the perfect glow while maintaining the skin’s moisturiser.

Sunset Bronzing Crayon. Accentuate the glow of your freshly tanned skin with this highlighting crayon that highlights the highest points of your face with a dewy sheen. Its silky formula also allows for smooth application and easy blending with a wide variety of products.

3 / 5
3 / 5

Sunset Bronzing Crayon. Accentuate the glow of your freshly tanned skin with this highlighting crayon that highlights the highest points of your face with a dewy sheen. Its silky formula also allows for smooth application and easy blending with a wide variety of products.

Sunrise Highlighting Crayon. Much like the bronzing crayon but with a pearlescent sheen that serves as a natural highlight. This little wonder can be combined with the Matte Veil Crème, powder and the Sunset Bronzing Crayon for customised effects.

4 / 5
4 / 5

Sunrise Highlighting Crayon. Much like the bronzing crayon but with a pearlescent sheen that serves as a natural highlight. This little wonder can be combined with the Matte Veil Crème, powder and the Sunset Bronzing Crayon for customised effects.

Lacquer Up Acrylic Lip Varnish. Everyone needs a lip lacquer that allows for full coverage and enhanced intensity. Which is precisely what this wet-effect product is all about. Apply once for sheer coverage or twice for a richer hue. Its reflective luscious sheen is all you need.

5 / 5
5 / 5

Lacquer Up Acrylic Lip Varnish. Everyone needs a lip lacquer that allows for full coverage and enhanced intensity. Which is precisely what this wet-effect product is all about. Apply once for sheer coverage or twice for a richer hue. Its reflective luscious sheen is all you need.