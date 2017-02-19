Menu Menu

LFW: Five Unexpected Accessories

February 19th 2017

As London Fashion Week reaches the day three mark we take a moment to reflect on what we've seen so far. From pretty floral dresses at Bora Aksu and austere minimalist cuts at Chalayan to vintage floral prints at Emilia Wickstead and retro Western vibes at House of Holland there have been a lot of surprising themes and inspirations coming to the fore this week. Here, we focus on some of the runway's most unexpected, yet incredibly chic accessories that we can't wait to try out. 

Socks and Slippers: At Simone Rocha super soft fur slides were paired with skin toned socks for an elegant vintage vibe.

Riding Rules: The riding boot got an opulent makeover at Jasper Conran appearing on the runway in rich oxblood crocodile skin.

Bold Baubles: J.W. Anderson chose to accessorise his runway looks with statement gold cuffs and bangles.

Sneaker Style: Eudon Choi chose to update the classic white sneaker for autumn, opting for sleek khaki leather instead.

Tied Over: DAKS reinforced the preppy vibe of their collection by adding ties in grey and navy to certain looks.

