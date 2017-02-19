LFW: Five Unexpected Accessories

As London Fashion Week reaches the day three mark we take a moment to reflect on what we've seen so far. From pretty floral dresses at Bora Aksu and austere minimalist cuts at Chalayan to vintage floral prints at Emilia Wickstead and retro Western vibes at House of Holland there have been a lot of surprising themes and inspirations coming to the fore this week. Here, we focus on some of the runway's most unexpected, yet incredibly chic accessories that we can't wait to try out.