Sofia Al Asfoor's Guide to Bahrain

Where do you go to shop?

Saks Fifth Avenue is always a fantastic shopping destination, another great mall is Moda Mall where you can find a nice selection of fashion and jewellery.

Favourite restaurant to dine in?

Masso and Miraii which are both in Adliya. If you have the time and want a taste of our local home cooking, you must check out Basta located in Durrat Al Bahrain.

Favourite place to relax?

When I wasn't working I used to spend all my time at the Ritz Carlton hotel, they have such great facilities to use. A walk and sit by the beach would always refresh my mind.

Favourite place for beauty treatments?

If you want an all day spa escape, I have always enjoyed the Al Areen Palace Spa.

Favourite place to take a workout?

The Ritz Carlton Woman’s Spa, particularly if you like having the gym to yourself.

Favourite secret café?

The Ritz Gourment Lounge and Café Lilou.

Favourite Bahraini pastimes?

Spending the daytime enjoying water sport activities in Durrat Al Bahrain.

Favourite Bahraini art?

I am very proud of my good friend Perry Elashmawi, you can find her work on www.perryhanart.com