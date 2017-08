Claudia Schiffer turns 47 today. Often referred to as the second coming of Brigitte Bardot, the German supermodel became a favourite of fashion editors and designers alike throughout the Nineties and Noughties, after landing multimillion-dollar beauty contracts and the most exclusive of magazine covers. To celebrate her birthday, MOJEH looks back at the bedroom-eyed beauty’s most memorable fashion moments, both on the catwalk and off.