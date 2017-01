As we settle into a new year, MOJEH takes a glance back to see how some of our favourite models saw out the last day of 2016. Surprisingly it was less about partying and more about rest and relaxation for the majority of the fashion set. From a super glam Iza Goulart in St. Barts to a bikini clad Lily Donaldson on private island Mustique we've rounded up some of the best New Year's Eve posts from Instagram.