Things To Do For August

Stay: Baccarat Hotel if you like upper east side or NOMO hotel if you like SOHO.

Dalia Nsouli Travel Guide

Summer travel plans.

I went to Sicily in Eid with my father, brother, sister and son, and it was incredible. Everything Italian is just so good. I'm also going to France in early September with my family again.

Travel essentials.

Sunscreen, vintage Levi's 501 shorts, my Ancient Greek sandals or rubber Havaianas, a straw beach tote, and a power bank for my iPhone.

Recommendations for Paris.

Food: Zen Kitchen Galerie, Daraco and L'ami Louis.

Boutique: I still love Le Bon Marche, the best in Paris but also love a boutique shop called Merci.

Gallery: Louis Vuitton Foundation and Galleries Xippas.

Airport Entertainment.

Mask Off by Future and Something Just like this Coldplay x The Chainsmokers and Location by Khalid.