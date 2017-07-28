Menu Menu

Things To Do For August

July 28th 2017

1 min read

MOJEH’s favourite local tastemaker shares their summer travel plans and favourite international hotspots. 

Image courtesy of roseminsworld
Image courtesy of @roseminsworld

Rosemin Manji Travel Guide 

Summer travel plans.

South of France (Cannes, Monaco, Nice), London, Toronto and New York. 

Travel essentials.

Yon-Ka Phyto Contour Eye Cream, Tumi luggage, cashmere cardigan and Aquazzura flats.

Recommendations For NYC.

Stay: Baccarat Hotel if you like upper east side or NOMO hotel if you like SOHO. 

Gallery: Whitney Museum of American Art in New York 

Food: Le Coucou restaurant in New York

Airport Entertainment.

Awaken The Giant Within by Tony Robbins 

Song on Repeat.

Love On The Brain by Rihanna 

Image courtesy of daliansouli
Image courtesy of @daliansouli

Mariam Yeya Travel Guide

Summer travel plans.

Barcelona, Lebanon, Mykonos and Egyptian North Coast.

Travel essentials.

Swimsuits with cover ups, hair curler, camera, Mac eyebrow pen, Sephora mascara and Golden Goose sneakers.

Recommendations for Egypt.

Stay: Hacienda Beach Resort.

Lunch spot: Kiki's Beach Club.

Best seafood: Samakmak Restaurant.

Airport Entertainment.

Songs by Tracy Chapman, Leonar Cohen and Maroon 5.

 

Image courtesy of mrskeepa
Image courtesy of @mrskeepa

Dalia Nsouli Travel Guide

Summer travel plans.

I went to Sicily in Eid with my father, brother, sister and son, and it was incredible. Everything Italian is just so good. I'm also going to France in early September with my family again. 

Travel essentials.

Sunscreen, vintage Levi's 501 shorts, my Ancient Greek sandals or rubber Havaianas, a straw beach tote, and a power bank for my iPhone. 

Recommendations for Paris.

Food: Zen Kitchen Galerie, Daraco and L'ami Louis.

Boutique: I still love Le Bon Marche, the best in Paris but also love a boutique shop called Merci.

Gallery: Louis Vuitton Foundation and Galleries Xippas.

Airport Entertainment.

Mask Off by Future and Something Just like this Coldplay x The Chainsmokers and Location by Khalid. 

 

Related: