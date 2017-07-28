Things To Do For August
July 28th 2017
1 min read
MOJEH’s favourite local tastemaker shares their summer travel plans and favourite international hotspots.
Rosemin Manji Travel Guide
Summer travel plans.
South of France (Cannes, Monaco, Nice), London, Toronto and New York.
Travel essentials.
Yon-Ka Phyto Contour Eye Cream, Tumi luggage, cashmere cardigan and Aquazzura flats.
Recommendations For NYC.
Stay: Baccarat Hotel if you like upper east side or NOMO hotel if you like SOHO.
Gallery: Whitney Museum of American Art in New York
Food: Le Coucou restaurant in New York
Airport Entertainment.
Awaken The Giant Within by Tony Robbins
Song on Repeat.
Love On The Brain by Rihanna
Mariam Yeya Travel Guide
Summer travel plans.
Barcelona, Lebanon, Mykonos and Egyptian North Coast.
Travel essentials.
Swimsuits with cover ups, hair curler, camera, Mac eyebrow pen, Sephora mascara and Golden Goose sneakers.
Recommendations for Egypt.
Stay: Hacienda Beach Resort.
Lunch spot: Kiki's Beach Club.
Best seafood: Samakmak Restaurant.
Airport Entertainment.
Songs by Tracy Chapman, Leonar Cohen and Maroon 5.
Dalia Nsouli Travel Guide
Summer travel plans.
I went to Sicily in Eid with my father, brother, sister and son, and it was incredible. Everything Italian is just so good. I'm also going to France in early September with my family again.
Travel essentials.
Sunscreen, vintage Levi's 501 shorts, my Ancient Greek sandals or rubber Havaianas, a straw beach tote, and a power bank for my iPhone.
Recommendations for Paris.
Food: Zen Kitchen Galerie, Daraco and L'ami Louis.
Boutique: I still love Le Bon Marche, the best in Paris but also love a boutique shop called Merci.
Gallery: Louis Vuitton Foundation and Galleries Xippas.
Airport Entertainment.
Mask Off by Future and Something Just like this Coldplay x The Chainsmokers and Location by Khalid.