A State of Art

What draws you to art?

Its beauty and the question it poses.

Is there a specific genre that you find most thought-provoking?

Expressionism. To quote Wassily Kandinsky, “That is beautiful which is produced by the inner need, which springs from the soul. The more obvious is the separation from nature, the more likely is the inner meaning to be pure and unhampered, The more abstract is form, the more clear and direct is its appeal.”

How has your appreciation for artwork evolved over time?

I can’t say exactly how it evolved, but the more you learn, the more you see. People you talk to allow you to become more open minded and less critical and intolerant. It applies to everything in life, not only art.