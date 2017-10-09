A State of Art
October 9th 2017
What draws you to art?
Its beauty and the question it poses.
Is there a specific genre that you find most thought-provoking?
Expressionism. To quote Wassily Kandinsky, “That is beautiful which is produced by the inner need, which springs from the soul. The more obvious is the separation from nature, the more likely is the inner meaning to be pure and unhampered, The more abstract is form, the more clear and direct is its appeal.”
How has your appreciation for artwork evolved over time?
I can’t say exactly how it evolved, but the more you learn, the more you see. People you talk to allow you to become more open minded and less critical and intolerant. It applies to everything in life, not only art.
ArtExperts+ is an initiative offering a wide range of theoretical and practical courses such as History of Art, and Art and Design, what was your main motivation for starting it?
Before leaving Moscow, Russia, I was attending different programmes and workshops to learn about art. So, naturally, I looked for the same when I came to Dubai but found nothing like it. Finally, I thought to myself, if it doesn’t already exist, I need to just do it myself – and so ArtExperts+ was created.
As founder of ArtExperts+, what has been your biggest feat to date?
It was a 100 per cent start up, so we really weren’t sure what to expect when we first created our business plan. At the time of opening, both my partner and I had full time jobs but decided we had nothing to lose. Since then, many things have changed but I’m very proud our initiative was so well supported. Our students continue to return to us and bring their families and friends, and we are recognised by the local art community. I’m also very happy we do have an element of social responsibility by organising free public lectures. Education is a fundamental right and should be available for everyone who seeks it.
What are your hopes for the art industry regionally?
Education is essential to all fields. However, the art scene in the region is developing very fast. The more educated people are, the more sophisticated and influential the regional art community will become from a global perspective. This will have a positive impact on the UAE’s cultural scene and will enhance global perceptions of the region. Young collectors are increasingly important and education will give these collectors the confidence to potentially purchase their first, second and hopefully 20th pieces.
What do you want to see more of from local artists?
Being frank, I just want to see more local initiatives directed in a way to support local artists. Dubai can be a difficult place for a younger, maybe less affluent artist. I would like to see this stereotype broken by real actions.