Slim's Gilded Girls

In the year that would have seen Aarons turn 100, his winning formula finds focus once more in Hawk’s retrospective photobook, ‘Slim Aarons: Women’. A spotlight shone onto the image-maker’s female muses from Kennedy to Monroe, the tome encapsulates their photographs, which are the fruit of the many fights that took place while Hawk was Aarons’s assistant. “His work habits were set in stone,” recalls Hawk, who was tasked with handling everything for Aarons from writing and problem-solving to on-set bouncer.

For 10 days every other year, the pair would descend upon the watering holes where the glitterati gathered in Gstaad, St. Moritz, Lyford, and Cay. Their routine at these locales remained meticulous and unaltered. “We arrived at the hotel, usually jet-lagged, and went to sleep for a couple of hours – no more!” Hawk smiles. “Then, we would wake up from the sleep of the dead, have a quick snack in one of the public rooms of the hotel (always with the idea of seeing who is in town), and strike out on foot.” Their mission was to discover the latest haunts for Aarons’s subjects and to see whom they might run into. “This was Slim’s formula and it worked beautifully,” she recounts. Invariably, they would run into people Aarons knew, set up appointments and the story would unfold from there.