Remembering Maryam Mirzakhani

Famed female mathematician and devoted mother and wife, Maryam Mirzakhani passed away on Saturday after a battle with breast cancer. Born and raised in Iran, Mirzakhani was the first female to compete with Iran’s International Mathematical Olympiad team, winning a gold medal in 1994 and two in 1995.

Following her graduation from Tehran's Sharif University of Technology, Maryam moved to the United States to study for a PhD at Harvard University. Fondly known by her peers and colleagues as the 'Queen of Mathematics', Mirzakhani was awarded the prestigious Fields Medal in 2014 for her work on geometry and dynamical systems and was both the first female and Iranian recipient of the medal since its inception in 1936.

An inspirational and humble leader in the male-dominated world of maths and science, Mirzakhani's achievements have undoubtedly inspired countless women across the globe.