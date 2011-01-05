Persian Playfield: Katayoun Laura Beaney February 15th 2017 2.5 min read

At the turn of the millennium, the international image of professional sportswomen in Iran was simply not there – but, times are changing. In this four part series, we applaud women that have overcome all odds to redefine the rules. Here, we share the story of Katayoun Khosrowyar the football coach that took her country's nascent female soccer scene to the next level.

“I had the chance to do something historic,” recalls Katayoun Khosrowyar, who has been an avid fan of football since the age of six. A restless child, who grew up in the States, she was prescribed football by her pro-swimmer father as a means to drain her endless energy. After the first game she was hooked, becoming increasingly vocal about her dreams of joining a national team as she grew up. During the summer of 2005, Khosrowyar discovered that she would be travelling to Iran for the first time, a chance to revisit her Iranian-Azeri roots and connect with her culture. “In order to stay in shape, I decided to train with a local indoor football (futsal) team. After two weeks of training, I was recruited by the First Women’s Football Team coach for the national team,” she smiles. At 17, the move would require Khosrowyar to take a difficult decision. Not only would she be abandoning her life and plans for university studies in the US, she would also have to stay in a country she hardly knew and where she couldn’t speak the language. There was also a condition attached by her family – if Khosrowyar were to stay and train, she would have to complete her education, which would involve a cross-continent commute between Tehran and Birmingham. Despite these drawbacks, she had the opportunity to be a part of something groundbreaking, as the previous generation of Iranian women were not allowed to compete professionally. Her answer was a firm ‘yes’.

Women always want to be respected, not just as women in Iran, but as professional athletes Katayoun Khosrowyar