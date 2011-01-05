Persian Playfield: Farnaz Laura Beaney February 22nd 2017 2.5 min read

At the turn of the millennium, the international image of professional sportswomen in Iran was simply not there – but, times are changing. In this four part series, we applaud women that have overcome all odds to redefine the rules. Here, we salut Farnaz Esmaeilzadeh the speed climber who shook up societal norms, training solo, to reach global acclaim.

Sixty-six kilometres northeast of Tehran lies the snowcapped Mount Damāvand, the highest peak in the Middle East. Steeped in folklore and Persian mythology, Iran’s rugged mountain terrain is a far cry from the overpopulated and exposed tourist trails that dominate the rest of Asia. In close proximity to the capital, Iran’s ranges are also highly accessible, the routes calling to rock climbers, trekkers and tourists alike with operators like Persian Pursuits opening Iran’s mountains up to an international audience. Adventure tourism in Iran has, of course, been gaining traction thanks to international sanctions being lifted, but rock-climbing has ranked as one of the most popular sports among its women for many years. “Growing up in an athletic family and having mountaineers as parents, my rock climbing motivations were ignited,” enthuses Farnaz Esmaeilzadeh, an international speed-climbing medalist who at 27 already holds a handful of international awards, and most recently a bronze in the Asian Championships. As a child in the arid city of Zanjan, Esmaeilzadeh spent her early years climbing the small wall set up in the back of her family’s garden, and so began her passion for the world of climbing. Before long, this repetition grew tiresome and her climbing wall made way for the larger rocks that dominate her city. Wasting little time, by the age of 13 she had moved to the indoor climbing centers that had crept into the community, assembling basic techniques from her brother, Farshad, who was already a climber. “The facilities were so primitive,” she recalls, “When I was younger, I exercised alone without a suitable wall or gym to practice in.”

In the mountains of Iran, men and women climb together, reaching heights beyond those of the morality police. But, back in the cities, separation continues