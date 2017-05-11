Menu Menu

My Stylish Life: Nour Arida

May 11th 2017

Nour Arida is the Beirut-based style maven behind luxury blog N For Nour. We caught up with her while she was in town to talk fashion, beauty and what she has on the horizon.

Nour wears Gucci dress
Motto to live by: Simplicity is king | Best advice: Be yourself no matter what | People who have taught you the most: My parents | What inspires you: Travel | Most cherished possession: My wedding band | Your personality in three words: Sensitive, cold, loyal | What makes you laugh: When my husband imitates someone | Goals for the year: Another cover story in a big magazine | Something we don’t know: I’m VERY disorganised | What’s your fascination with tattoos: For me, each tattoo reminds you of a certain period in your life (an accomplishment, a person, an event) and that is amazing | What does family mean to you: The world | Last book that you read: The Guardian. I love Nicholas Sparks books | Song on repeat: Skinny Love by Birdy | Favourite food: Everything! But mostly sushi, Italian and Lebanese | Favourite beach destination: Santorini | Ideal holiday: Argentina – for the food, the architecture and most importantly to discover some young fashion talent. They have some really cool emerging designers | Favourite place in the world to visit: South America | Favourite travel partner: My husband | Where you will travel to this summer: Greece | Travel essentials: A book, hydrating cream and lipstick | Favourite thing about summertime: Having all of my friends around | Favourite restaurants in Beirut: Emm Sherif and Meat The Fish.

Nour wears Gucci top and skirt
Favourite local designer: Rami Kadi and Thyme | Heels or flats: Flats | Style icon: Kate Moss | Favourite fashion blogs: Rocky Barnes, Caroline Daur and Chiara Ferragni | Signature style: Simple, raw and edgy | Best denim brand: Levis, R13, Alexander Wang and J Brand will always be the perfect pair of classics | Bag of the moment: Céline clasp bag | Favourite city to shop: New York! I’m in love with the stores in Soho, I also love the flagship stores of brands such as Alexander Wang, Theory, Vince and Helmut Lang. I’m also into arts so it's an excellent spot to discover rising artists | Trend to covet for spring/summer: Statement sleeves, big shoulder and pink (shhh… It's a secret! I never thought that I would like pink) | Blow-dry or au-natural: Au-natural | Best hair-treatment: Kerastase Nutritive | Favourite beauty brand: Lancôme and Chanel | Your new beauty look for spring/summer? Colourful eyeshadows | Biggest beauty faux pas? Fake lashes | Staple lipstick shade: Red | Nail colour for May: Blue and nude | Time to get ready in the morning: About an hour | Signature scent: L'Heure de Nuit by Guerlain | Signature beauty look: A general rule I follow is to always make sure my makeup doesn't change my features. I'm all for natural looks, but with red lips, always | How you achieve the natural look: I make sure that my concealer and foundation are extremely well blended in with my skin in terms of texture and colour. Then I add just a tinge of earth-coloured eye shadow on my eye-lids and some mascara to highlight the eyes. I'm also into coloured mascaras. I finish with a bit of bronzer and some bold red lips | Daily beauty regime: First and foremost, I always wear sunscreen to protect my skin. I try to keep it hydrated with Korean Hydration masks or Chanel’s Hydra Beauty Micro Crème, and use cleansing lotions morning and night. Ensuring my makeup is removed before I sleep is very important, and I use Lancôme products for this | How you stay in shape: I never follow a regime but I balance my food a lot | Best workout: Walking through nature | At-sea or inland: This is the dilemma of my life! I really don't know; it depends on my mood. 

Photographed by Julia at TheFactory ME

