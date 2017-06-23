Meryl Streep Turns 68

Meryl Streep has spent four decades in the limelight, having won three highly-elusive Oscars, an American Film Institute Life Achievement Award, and just about every other gilded statue that can be bestowed upon Hollywood’s most elite stars and starlets. She led the applause during Patricia Arquette’s famous speech demanding equal pay for both men and women, and has been particularly outspoken about improving diversity within the film industry. She famously denied identifying as a feminist, seeing herself, rather, as a "humanist”. As the actress turns 68, we take a look at her most powerful statements off-screen.