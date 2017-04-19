Meaning of Migration: Shourouk Rhaiem

Sometimes, a girl comes along exuding charisma and a sense of style so bold and commanding that she cannot help but completely captivate. “My childhood memories have influenced me a lot,” points out the French-Tunisian, who has transformed her cross-cultural experiences into a jewelled empire. And, like her idol Frida Kahlo, Shourouk Rhaiem adores jarring colour combinations, is rarely seen without her trademark red lipstick, and cares little for conventions of imitation. “When I was a kid, I used to listen to Fayrouz while my mum was preparing for her parties,” recalls the jewellery designer, who considers ‘luxury and decadence’ among her influencers. “I saw the gorgeous dress that she was putting on, the jewellery box full of diamonds, took in the smell of perfume, and heard the click of her heels as she wove across the floor.”

Rhaiem blames her Middle Eastern heritage for her love affair with gold, fine jewellery, and, above all, glamour – three themes that recur throughout her unapologetically glitzy designs. “My parents are from Tunisia and arrived in France at the end of Seventies,” says Rhaiem. “They used to listen to Dalita and eat couscous.”Her family settled in Paris, where they fell hard for the culture, food, and lifestyle. Having studied fashion design, Rhaiem wasted little time in establishing a name for herself, honing embroidery skills at both Chloé and John Galliano that she would later call upon for her own brand. A position at Roberto Cavalli took her to Florence, where sun-kissed streets and exceptional gastronomy marked out the city as one of her favourites. “The one thing I don’t like is that everything is closed on Sunday – that drives me crazy!” she exclaims