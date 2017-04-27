Meaning of Migration: Layla Kardan
Laura Beaney
April 27th 2017
Through technology we can communicate as one, but war and politics have sought to prise us apart. One fascinating aspect of our increasingly connected and globalised society is how the hybridisation of politics, art, culture, fashion, terror, and technology have come to shape the state-of-play for those born after September 11, 2001.
On the surface, we celebrate connectivity, inclusivity, and unity, with more and more considering themselves to be global citizens; but, this only masks the thin veneer of extreme anxiety, frustration and cultural concern that has been bubbling under. What does it mean to be un-free in the free world or to hold a passport from one of the seven countries marked on the US ban list?
One of the most infectious barriers to positive change is this notion that some might define others as equally or less worthy – and subsequently, respond to them according to their geographical origins. Now, more than ever, it’s important that we stand up and celebrate the enrichment that freedom and diversity bring, enhancing economy, community, and culture.
In this two-part series, we pay homage to the women that make a case for dividing time across the globe.
“I consider myself to be a citizen of the world,” affirms Layla Kardan, whose dark features and penchant for powerful prints lend her an aura of the exotic. Born in Brussels, she’s an Australian citizen of Persian descent, who has spent the last 20 years dividing her time between Dubai and Sydney. “We first moved to Dubai in 1986 to be with my father, who was exploring business opportunities, and to enable us to be closer to our home country, Iran,” she recalls. “I found myself coming back over the years to visit my father and continued my higher education at UOW in Dubai, obtaining a Master’s degree in business.”
Growing up, under her father’s guidance, the only television channels that Kardan and her sisters were permitted to watch were CNN and the BBC. The intent was that she would pursue a high-flying career in business, a pressure felt by many expats; but, Kardan demonstrated a flair for this industry from an early age. “I worked in a very professional environment in the realms of strategy, market analysis and business development,” she says. “My father had us writing business plans at the tender age of 15.” However, despite her strength and success in this field, Kardan was not sated. “Though music always remained in my heart, I tried to be the ‘good ambitious daughter’ and a dedicated member of the workforce,” she admits. “But, my need to express myself through music was too great, and my passion for the arts too strong to be stifled in the corporate world.” With no formal training she took a leap of faith and decided to give it all up for the singing career she had dreamed of – her soulful and sultry voice quickly garnered attention, lending itself to Dubai’s thriving live music scene.
Just as Kardan commands the audience’s attention the moment she opens her mouth, so too does her evidently impeccable taste in the bold and bright clothing usually rebuked by business. The move was a natural fit and clearly what she was made for, but it was not without its hardships.
“In the Middle East, there’s a cultural belief that ‘good girls’ are not entertainers and that women from respectable families and status ‘don’t sing’,” she laments. Coming from a culture where the idea of a female performer is often considered an unladylike flight of fancy, Kardan maintains that music and the arts are one of the most important pillars of a progressive society and she uses this message to inspire the women around her to defy conventions. “I encourage young women to express themselves through lyrics and song, to move and inspire them, and offer some hope in realising their dreams.”
The right to move freely has aided Kardan both creatively and professionally; sometimes, a change in scenery is all that’s needed to keep her songwriting process flowing. “You take for granted having access to a passport that doesn’t require a visa application to many countries,” Kardan muses. “But, exposure to different cultures and traditions has made me more tolerant and understanding as a human being.” Kardan’s career continues to blossom.
Having recently performed at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, she’s now busy collaborating with international writers and producers from Sweden and New Zealand to craft her forthcoming EP. Charting her own course in her chosen industry rather than following in planned footsteps, Kardan has cemented her status as a successful singer and become a mentor to young women eager to pursue careers in creative fields. “Music is a universal language that can bring so many people together,” she smiles. “It allows us to communicate and share without understanding the words, rather feeling the emotion.”