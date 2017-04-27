Meaning of Migration: Layla Kardan

Through technology we can communicate as one, but war and politics have sought to prise us apart. One fascinating aspect of our increasingly connected and globalised society is how the hybridisation of politics, art, culture, fashion, terror, and technology have come to shape the state-of-play for those born after September 11, 2001.

On the surface, we celebrate connectivity, inclusivity, and unity, with more and more considering themselves to be global citizens; but, this only masks the thin veneer of extreme anxiety, frustration and cultural concern that has been bubbling under. What does it mean to be un-free in the free world or to hold a passport from one of the seven countries marked on the US ban list?

One of the most infectious barriers to positive change is this notion that some might define others as equally or less worthy – and subsequently, respond to them according to their geographical origins. Now, more than ever, it’s important that we stand up and celebrate the enrichment that freedom and diversity bring, enhancing economy, community, and culture.

In this two-part series, we pay homage to the women that make a case for dividing time across the globe.