Guide To The Season: Dania & Mariam Sawedeg

From Zurich’s best fondue to last minute gift ideas from Paris, Dania and Mariam Sawedeg revisit their festive schedules and reveal their secrets of the season as they share the places, practices and products that say winter to them.

Dania Sawedeg

Festive Fuel:

Dining Out: Orisni, an Italian restaurant in Zurich and Kiku the best Japanese in London

Winter Treat: Pumpkin puree and defiantly cheese and honey

Dish to Cook: Pumpkin risotto and Libyan soup

Guilty Pleasure: Brie truffle cheese and truffle chocolates from Confiserie Sprungli

Healthy Snack: Apples or dates

Destination Diary:

Catch-up With Family and Friends: Christmas Market in Zurich and of course mountains such as Gstaad or Zermatt for ski trips

Shop for Unique Gifts: S*uce Rocks, Dubai and Charivari boutique Zurich

New Years Eve: Mountains Gstaad and Zermatt are great destinations in Switzerland

City of The Season: London and Istanbul are great in December

Winter Wardrobe:

Perfect Pairings: Grey, black, beige and maroon with a pair of Helmut Lang leather pants

Jewellery Piece for Autumn/Winter: Kamushki Starman earrings from the Star Dust collection

Go-to Outfit: Oversized sweaters with a pair of fishnet stockings and an oversized Céline coat

Holiday Healthy & Beauty:

Burn Festive Calories: Mega Former Pilates and interval training are good in the morning

Best Way to Start The Day: Always start with positive thoughts even if you wake up on the wrong side of the bed! Drink Lots of water, have an acai bowl for breakfast and go to the gym first thing

Must Take Supplement: Vitamin C and ginger shots or a spoon of manuka honey

Natural Beauty Tip: I love using almond oil for my hair and natural honey as a mask. A scrub that I always make at home blends sea salt with olive oil

Winter Skincare: Vaseline for the lips and Crème La Mer moisturising gel cream

Multi-Tasking Beauty Product: Clarins Multi Hydratant Serum

Winter Lipstick Shade: Bowl Me Over, a deep burnt brown lipstick from MAC

2016:

Biggest Achievement: This year we had lots of ups and downs but our major achievement is being able to grow Kamushki in London and having the honour of being part of the British Fashion Council