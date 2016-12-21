Guide To The Season: Dania & Mariam Sawedeg
December 21st 2016
From Zurich’s best fondue to last minute gift ideas from Paris, Dania and Mariam Sawedeg revisit their festive schedules and reveal their secrets of the season as they share the places, practices and products that say winter to them.
Dania Sawedeg
Festive Fuel:
Dining Out: Orisni, an Italian restaurant in Zurich and Kiku the best Japanese in London
Winter Treat: Pumpkin puree and defiantly cheese and honey
Dish to Cook: Pumpkin risotto and Libyan soup
Guilty Pleasure: Brie truffle cheese and truffle chocolates from Confiserie Sprungli
Healthy Snack: Apples or dates
Destination Diary:
Catch-up With Family and Friends: Christmas Market in Zurich and of course mountains such as Gstaad or Zermatt for ski trips
Shop for Unique Gifts: S*uce Rocks, Dubai and Charivari boutique Zurich
New Years Eve: Mountains Gstaad and Zermatt are great destinations in Switzerland
City of The Season: London and Istanbul are great in December
Winter Wardrobe:
Perfect Pairings: Grey, black, beige and maroon with a pair of Helmut Lang leather pants
Jewellery Piece for Autumn/Winter: Kamushki Starman earrings from the Star Dust collection
Go-to Outfit: Oversized sweaters with a pair of fishnet stockings and an oversized Céline coat
Holiday Healthy & Beauty:
Burn Festive Calories: Mega Former Pilates and interval training are good in the morning
Best Way to Start The Day: Always start with positive thoughts even if you wake up on the wrong side of the bed! Drink Lots of water, have an acai bowl for breakfast and go to the gym first thing
Must Take Supplement: Vitamin C and ginger shots or a spoon of manuka honey
Natural Beauty Tip: I love using almond oil for my hair and natural honey as a mask. A scrub that I always make at home blends sea salt with olive oil
Winter Skincare: Vaseline for the lips and Crème La Mer moisturising gel cream
Multi-Tasking Beauty Product: Clarins Multi Hydratant Serum
Winter Lipstick Shade: Bowl Me Over, a deep burnt brown lipstick from MAC
2016:
Biggest Achievement: This year we had lots of ups and downs but our major achievement is being able to grow Kamushki in London and having the honour of being part of the British Fashion Council
Mariam Sawedeg
Festive Fuel:
Dining Out: Restaurant Chez Crettol, Zurich, Best Fondue in town or Seafood Market, Le meridian, Dubai
Winter Treat: Ginger bread
Dish to Cook: Butternut squash soup
Healthy Snack: I make my own energy balls that I snack on
Guilty Pleasure: Truffle Fondue
Destination Diary:
Catch-up With Family and Friends: The Christmas Market in Zurich is one of my favourite places for the festive season
Shop For Unique Gifts: Colette, Paris is the best. They have a variety of everything from jewellery to clothes, books and candles
New Years Eve: Somewhere cozy in the mountains
City of The Season: St. Moritz Switzerland
Date For 2017: Travelling with Dania in April for our birthdays
Winter Wardrobe:
Jewellery For Autumn/Winter: Huge Odd earrings
Go-to Outfit: Black leather pants and a grey cashmere sweater
Holiday Healthy & Beauty:
Burn Festive Calories: Core Fitness Evolution, Dubai or Booster Pilates, Zurich
Best Way to Start The Day: Cardio and drink a litre of water
Must Take Supplement: Vitamin C to boost your immune system
Natural Beauty Tip: I use Argan oil on my face and body before sleeping to keep my skin hydrated in the cold weather
Skincare Product For Winter: Kiehl’s lip balm and avocado eye cream
Beauty Travel Tip: I use SK-II Revival Essence when I’m travelling to keep my skin hydrated
Multi-Tasking Must Have: NARS The Multiple, it can be used as an eye shadow, blush or lipstick
2016:
The Best Advice: Everything that you go through in life is either a challenge or a blessing, take life as it is
Life Lesson: Let things go
Biggest Achievement: Expanding Kamushki in London