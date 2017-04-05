Five minutes with Sarah Gadon

When not working: I usually travel a lot, even when I’m not shooting. When I have a rare moment off, you will find me tucked away in Toronto, dancing around my kitchen with friends

Most treasured moment: This summer, while we were in our first week of shooting Alias Grace, I remember we were on an antique tall ship on Lake Ontario, sailing and shooting all day. When we wrapped up, it was about 7pm, and I jumped on to a speed boat to head back to shore. We sped across the water in front of the whole city while the glorious sun set behind it and I remember thinking, “I’m right where I should be, I’m so lucky.”

Career highpoint: Being cast by David Cronenberg in A Dangerous Method. Meeting David and working on that film changed my career in many ways. David has been and remained an inspiration, close collaborator and friend ever since then

Women by your side: Mary Harron and Sarah Polley are women that I have always looked up to.