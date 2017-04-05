Five minutes with Sarah Gadon
Laura Beaney
April 5th 2017
A vision of grace and glamour, we catch up with the award-winning Canadian actress and face of Jaeger-LeCoultre, Sarah Gadon.
When not working: I usually travel a lot, even when I’m not shooting. When I have a rare moment off, you will find me tucked away in Toronto, dancing around my kitchen with friends
Most treasured moment: This summer, while we were in our first week of shooting Alias Grace, I remember we were on an antique tall ship on Lake Ontario, sailing and shooting all day. When we wrapped up, it was about 7pm, and I jumped on to a speed boat to head back to shore. We sped across the water in front of the whole city while the glorious sun set behind it and I remember thinking, “I’m right where I should be, I’m so lucky.”
Career highpoint: Being cast by David Cronenberg in A Dangerous Method. Meeting David and working on that film changed my career in many ways. David has been and remained an inspiration, close collaborator and friend ever since then
Women by your side: Mary Harron and Sarah Polley are women that I have always looked up to.
Seminal moments for 2017: I’m very excited about my upcoming project, Alias Grace. I’m honoured to be adapting a Margret Atwood classic, but I’m most excited about the team of incredibly smart women who brought this project to life
Why Jaeger-LeCoultre: We shared a love of cinema and I became a devotee of their elegant timepieces. It’s an honour to be associated with such a classic watch company, not only because their watches represent beautiful and traditional craftsmanship, but also because they have a rich history of supporting the arts
The ultimate JLC timepiece and how to wear it: I’ve always gravitated towards the Reverso, I think because it’s so classic in its design. I especially love my rose gold version. I wear their watches with jeans and a sweater during the day and a cocktail dress in the evening
Most important date this month: My 30th birthday on April 4
The best route to beauty: Eight hours or more of sleep
Favourite healthy snack: Apples! I cut back on caffeine and eat apples throughout the day, whenever I’m feeling tired
The only way to start the day: Coffee! I don’t even try to deal with life before I’ve had my coffee
The most important advice: Be kind and don’t burn bridges. There are highs and lows in any person’s career, but if you remain kind, you will always have close confidants, good friends and positive experiences.