Five Minutes With: Layla Kardan
May 17th 2017
0.5 min read
Championing a captivating voice, calming nature, and compelling sense of style, we catch up with the Dubai-based singer, amid celebrations for the release of her first single, As One.
Ultimate Evening Meal: The Maine, Double Tree Hotel, JBR
Pick up a Fresh Juice: Wafi Gourmet, Wafi Mall - I love the display of fruit and veg
Seek Inspiration: People watching on the streets in a big city like Paris or London
Holistic Holiday Destination: Bali, Indonesia
Workout While Roaming: Thanyapura Sports Resort, Phuket Thailand
Prized Possession: Jazz Vinyl Record Collection
Book to Re-read: Shahnameh, Ferdowsi
Dish to Cook: Persian Prune Chicken Khoreshte Aloo
Healthy Snack: Pomegranates
Must-take Supplement: Probiotic
Best Beauty Hack: neuLASH serum
Guilty Pleasure: Watching cute animal videos on YouTube
The Way to Start the Day: Meditation and breathing exercises
Bucket List Destination for 2017: Cuba
Ultimate Advice: Live a life that is true to yourself and your values, that makes you feel content and happy, not a life that is expected of you