Five Minutes With: Layla Kardan

Championing a captivating voice, calming nature, and compelling sense of style, we catch up with the Dubai-based singer, amid celebrations for the release of her first single, As One.

Ultimate Evening Meal: The Maine, Double Tree Hotel, JBR

Pick up a Fresh Juice: Wafi Gourmet, Wafi Mall - I love the display of fruit and veg

Seek Inspiration: People watching on the streets in a big city like Paris or London

Holistic Holiday Destination: Bali, Indonesia

Workout While Roaming: Thanyapura Sports Resort, Phuket Thailand

Prized Possession: Jazz Vinyl Record Collection

Book to Re-read: Shahnameh, Ferdowsi

Dish to Cook: Persian Prune Chicken Khoreshte Aloo

Healthy Snack: Pomegranates

Must-take Supplement: Probiotic

Best Beauty Hack: neuLASH serum

Guilty Pleasure: Watching cute animal videos on YouTube

The Way to Start the Day: Meditation and breathing exercises

Bucket List Destination for 2017: Cuba

Ultimate Advice: Live a life that is true to yourself and your values, that makes you feel content and happy, not a life that is expected of you