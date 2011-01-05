FIVE FIRSTS: THE VISIONARY, LEILA ARAGHIAN

Architecture in Iran has long been an anchor point for public gathering. During the 1979 revolution, Amanat’s Freedom Tower marked the meeting place of protesters and today, Daneshmir’s sweeping Pardis Mellat cinema is a space where young Persians like to hang out post-movie. The 2008 cinema, commissioned by Tehran’s Mayor, was perhaps the catalyst in a new wave of post- revolution architectural projects that have gained international acclaim; the 2014 Tabiat Bridge was the next. “I think it responds nicely to human needs both psychologically and physically,” says Leila Araghian, the young architect, whose inaugural project was the Tabiat or ‘nature’ bridge. “We have benches, green spaces and restaurants. The whole spaces are so complex and serendipitous that every time someone visits the bridge, they can experience it in a new way.”

The inspiration behind Tabiat goes back to 2004, when Araghian was walking with her business partner, Alireza Behzadi. “We were crossing a bridge on a small river in Tehran and we saw an old couch; we pulled it onto the bridge and sat on it.” It was at this point they realised a new perspective. An oasis amongst the heave of the traffic-choked city, the multi-level, 270-metre bridge curves and winds its way between two parks in north Tehran. In the two years since it opened, it has the overtaken the city’s other notable structures as a hub of congregation for the youth. “People are the most important element we must always have in mind during design,” says Araghian on her vision for the Iranian people’s latest point of contact. As with many artistic ventures, during the construction she experienced a great deal of criticism and mixed emotions from her community, but once it was opened tourists, runners and pedestrians alike started to make use of her dynamic space, the seating, like her sofa, encouraging them to linger and indulge in enticing conversation.