FIVE FIRSTS: THE GAME CHANGER, FATMA AL NABHANI

And, while her peers considered careers in more conventional disciplines, Al Nabhani disrupted the status quo and refused to let her love for her sport waver. “I was the only female tennis player around. I didn’t have the right team or facilities to train with,” she admits. Of course, in Europe and the US, tennis plays a large part in the culture, so aspiring players are equipped with coaching, physiotherapy and crucially, community understanding. Training professionally is tough for most teenagers, but in Muscat, where the sport is still finding favour, the experience was an isolating one, the infrastructure and potential partners were simply not there. “For me, the biggest challenge was being the only person in the fray,” Al Nabhani admits. “I didn’t have a training partner or professional support system when I started out.”

In the Middle East, we are becoming increasingly aware of the many fit, smart and nuanced women like Al Nabhani, who are offering an alternative model. The epitome of power and prowess, what she has managed to do is change the image of the female tennis player in her region – and today, she is not alone. Stories of women like Raha Moharrak, the youngest Arab to summit Mount Everest, and Elnaz Rekabi, Iran’s multiple-award winning rock climber, are becoming typical of the new generation. “Young Arab women need to know that nothing is beyond their reach,” she stresses. “Whether it’s running a 10k or winning the Grand Slam, it’s important for us to know that we can aim and achieve.”