Five Firsts: The City Shapers, Rand Abdul Jabbar & Meitha Al Mazrooei

The main artery facilitating blood flow through the Emirates, the E11 is the region’s longest road connecting the UAE to Saudi Arabia. For many, the most conspicuous images of the route recall empty barren landscapes, a long and monotonous journey into a vast expanse of desert and dust, with little else to encounter. But, for Rand Abdul Jabbar, an architect and designer, and Meitha Al Mazrooei, the editor of biannual architecture and design platform, WTD Magazine, the route conjured curiosity.

Their intrigue manifested itself in different ways – a photobook, short film and diagrammatic map documented the places and spaces discovered along E11, exposing architecture only known to a few. “It was a personally initiated project that was the culmination of the various road trips we would take across the UAE in search of diversity,” reveals Jabbar, whose process- driven practice responds to the forces of the city, adding, “In terms of landscapes, but also alternative architectural or urban models.”

Their visual journey reveals the region’s little known experiments in architecture; stark blanched exteriors collide with ornate arabesque details connecting tradition, and development, East and West. “We discovered an interesting model for urban and housing development in Al Ruwais,” Al Mazrooei says of the oil village in the Western region of Abu Dhabi that caters predominantly to the employees of ADNOC. Sir Bani Yas Island was another highlight. “We frequented it as children, only to rediscover and appreciate these places with a new outlook and experience today.”