Exuding electric energy and exhibiting a sense of style that strikes an effortless chord between sophistication and simplicity, we caught up with Vanessa Paradis after Chanel’s autumn/winter17 show to discover her take on fashion’s fundamentals.

On style.

Style is very much in the body language. It’s in the way you walk... it’s not especially about what you wear, because you can have a lot of grace or style with everyday clothes. It’s also, of course, the way you mix things up – style accounts for everything, it’s the clothes and your demeanour.

On timeless beauty.

You can’t stop time. We change, the face evolves, but what makes someone attractive is if you’re full of life and interest – interest in the outside world, interest in somebody else. Being present in the moment makes your eyes shine. You might have wrinkles, your face might change, but if life inspires you, then it makes you feel alive. You can’t be beautiful just for yourself, that’s useless – beauty is to share.

On Chanel’s borderless appeal.

You can have a total Chanel look, which I think fits into many different generations, but what’s great is the mixing! You can mix a piece that’s very dressy and wear it with sweatpants or jeans.

On ultimate moments with Chanel.

Lucky me, I’ve got a few! The first time I worked with Chanel was in the Nineties, working with Jean-Paul Goude doing the bird in the cage shoot, learning how to do the trapeze. It took me one intense week to learn the skill before we shot in a huge warehouse with a birdcage that was 10 metres high. It was quite amazing.