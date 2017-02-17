Confessions Of An Heiress

Wendy Yu is the daughter of a Chinese billionaire. The 26-year-old was born in Zhejiang province, and now lives in London, where she established her own investment firm, Yu Capital, which supports high-end fashion and lifestyle enterprises.

Noteworthy achievements include the company’s early investment in Didi Chuxing, the Chinese equivalent of Uber, as well as Yu’s appointment as the youngest and only Chinese patron for The Fashion Trust, a British Fashion Council charitable iniative that offers business support to British-based designers.

She also served as co-chair of the Hong Kong amfAR Gala 2016 alongside Sir David Tang and Victoria Beckham. “I’ve always been inspired by great designers and artists since I was a young girl,” she tells MOJEH. “I appreciate people with creative talents and vision, and I would like to support and contribute to their growth as much as I can.”