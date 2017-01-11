Championing Confidence
Laura Beaney
January 11th 2017
As La Perla’s latest loungewear collection calls to our inner confidence, we discover the empowered habits of the four women who show us that strength and femininity do not have to be mutually exclusive.
DALIA DOGMOCH SOUBRA
Food author, presenter and entrepreneur
Dining Destination: La Petite Maison in DIFC and Tomo at Raffles Dubai for casual dining; Mannaland Korean Restaurant in Satwa | Seek Inspiration: The Fish Market | Most Treasured Possession: An olive tree from my husband | Sleep early Or Stay Out Late? Both! Early during the week and late on the weekend | Dish To Cook: Savoury and sweet crêpes | Play On Repeat: Anything by Lenny Kravitz | Cheat Meal: I cheat all the time. These days, pregnancy cravings are stirring towards Mexican food | Must-Read: If Only It Were True by Marc Levy | Lipstick Shade: MAC’s Ruby Woo | Greatest Achievement Of 2016: My YouTube Channel: Dalia’s Kitchen | I Feel The Most Empowered When: My loved ones are around me | The Best Advice: Do not focus on too many things at once | La Perla Gives Me Confidence Because: It’s comfortable, feminine and beautiful at the same time | Go-To La Perla Piece: Love their silk pyjamas. Comfy and beautiful | Life Lesson: Always trust your gut feeling
AYAH TABARI
Founder and Designer at Mochi
Vacation Destination: I love South Africa and the nature that it encompasses; I am in awe of watching wildlife and seeing how they fend for themselves in the wild | Key To Relaxation: On the beach with my family – they are my little bit of calm | Must-Read: The Art of Happiness by Dalai Lama is a must-read! | Sleep Early Or Stay Out Late: Love to sleep early, but love sleep in general! | Go- To Outfit: Levis, a comfy top and a good pair of shoes; loving my Chanel slingbacks at the moment as they add chic to even the simplest of outfits | I Feel The Most Empowered When: I’m giving back to the communities I work with and seeing how it has changed their lives, not only by adding monetary value but also to their quality of life. It’s inspiring | Must-Take Supplement: Spirulina | Skincare Saviour: Crème De La Mer Moisturiser | Item For Fall/Winter: My Mochi embroidered coat | Best Way To Start The Day: I meditate, put on some good music and I’m good to go | La Perla Makes Me Feel: The new collection makes me feel good. I think it empowers women in a stylish but conservative way | La Perla Gives Me Confidence Because: Of its fit and ambience as a brand. I also think that knowing Kendall Jenner is the new face instantly makes you feel good when wearing it | The Best Advice: Follow your heart, it’s almost always right | Lesson Of 2016: Balance. There are so many things in life we are expected to do and so many pressures that surround us. Learn to balance and you will lead a much happier life
NATHALIE TRAD
Founder and designer at Nathalie Trad
Dining Destination: Teatro in the Rotana Towers is my all-time favourite restaurant here | Seek Inspiration: The only place I will go is to this flower shop, a truly inspirational place where nature meets culture: Art & Flower. When I am there, it feels as though I have travelled to another world | The Best Way To Relax: When I need some pampering, I head to the Oriental Hammam at the One&Only Royal Mirage | Ultimate Workout: Physique57 | Must-Read: To name a few, I would say Milan Kundera’s Unbearable Lightness Of Being, Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird, Ernest Hemingway’s A Moveable Feast, and André Breton’s Nadja | The Best Advice: Be curious | Healthy Snack: Avocado | Signature Scent: Eau des Merveilles by Hermès | Beauty Hack: Touche Éclat by Saint Laurent | La Perla Makes Me Feel: Strong and empowered | La Perla Gives Me Confidence Because: The clean lines, the beautiful fabrics and the way the pieces are cut and fit | I Love This Piece Because: How beautifully and impeccably made it is. I also really love how it makes a woman feel | Bucket List For 2017: Take two months off to travel around South America with my husband
DANA HOURANI
Founder of D Tales and Digital Influencer
The Best Treat In Town: A Salt Burger at Kite Beach | Source Of Unusual Clothing: Online Georgian designers | Take A Break: Beirut with family | Most Treasured Possession: Guitar | Sleep Early Or Stay Out Late: A balance of both | Healthy Snack: Tabbouleh | The Ultimate Workout: Physique 57 | Cheat Meal: McDonald’s | Beauty Hack: Put powder on lashes right before mascara to make them thicker | Beauty Saviour: L’Occitane After Shower Body Oil | Go-To Outfit: White shirt and black pants with sneakers | Must- Wear La Perla Piece: The Leisuring Underwired Dress – you can wear it at home or dress it up for a night out | La Perla Makes Me Feel: Great in my own skin. Not to mention helps me embrace my femininity through the proper basic essentials without compromising on elegance and effortlessness | La Perla Gives Me Confidence Because: The sensual fabrics embrace femininity while maintaining a look of professionalism and elegance | I Feel Most Empowered When: I feel great in my own skin without having to put in much of an effort. Comfort is key | The Best Advice: Just do you, nobody else can | 2016’s Best Lesson: Simplify everything through your mindset | Bucket List For 2017: Tokyo