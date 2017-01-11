Championing Confidence

AYAH TABARI

Founder and Designer at Mochi

Vacation Destination: I love South Africa and the nature that it encompasses; I am in awe of watching wildlife and seeing how they fend for themselves in the wild | Key To Relaxation: On the beach with my family – they are my little bit of calm | Must-Read: The Art of Happiness by Dalai Lama is a must-read! | Sleep Early Or Stay Out Late: Love to sleep early, but love sleep in general! | Go- To Outfit: Levis, a comfy top and a good pair of shoes; loving my Chanel slingbacks at the moment as they add chic to even the simplest of outfits | I Feel The Most Empowered When: I’m giving back to the communities I work with and seeing how it has changed their lives, not only by adding monetary value but also to their quality of life. It’s inspiring | Must-Take Supplement: Spirulina | Skincare Saviour: Crème De La Mer Moisturiser | Item For Fall/Winter: My Mochi embroidered coat | Best Way To Start The Day: I meditate, put on some good music and I’m good to go | La Perla Makes Me Feel: The new collection makes me feel good. I think it empowers women in a stylish but conservative way | La Perla Gives Me Confidence Because: Of its fit and ambience as a brand. I also think that knowing Kendall Jenner is the new face instantly makes you feel good when wearing it | The Best Advice: Follow your heart, it’s almost always right | Lesson Of 2016: Balance. There are so many things in life we are expected to do and so many pressures that surround us. Learn to balance and you will lead a much happier life