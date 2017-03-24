Celebrating Queen Rania of Jordan

After 24 years of marriage, Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan and her husband King Abdullah are evidently as in love as ever. Over two decades have passed since the Jordanian royals first met at a dinner party held by the then prince’s sister towards the beginning of 1993.

Two months later and the couple announced their engagement. In June, five months after their first meeting, they married, before welcoming their first child, Crown Prince Hussein in June the following year. Their daughter Princess Iman was born soon afterwards and three years later, in 1999, Rania was proclaimed Queen after her father-in-law, King Hussein, unexpectedly named her husband his successor on his deathbed.

In the years that followed, she had her third and final, fourth, child, and has since become one of the most influential women in the world. Considered an inspiring role model for women that reside far beyond her homeland’s borders, to celebrate the anniversary of her being made Queen, here’s MOJEH’s edit of her most memorable ensembles.