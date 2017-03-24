Menu Menu

Celebrating Queen Rania of Jordan

March 24th 2017

After 24 years of marriage, Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan and her husband King Abdullah are evidently as in love as ever. Over two decades have passed since the Jordanian royals first met at a dinner party held by the then prince’s sister towards the beginning of 1993.

Two months later and the couple announced their engagement. In June, five months after their first meeting, they married, before welcoming their first child, Crown Prince Hussein in June the following year. Their daughter Princess Iman was born soon afterwards and three years later, in 1999, Rania was proclaimed Queen after her father-in-law, King Hussein, unexpectedly named her husband his successor on his deathbed.

In the years that followed, she had her third and final, fourth, child, and has since become one of the most influential women in the world. Considered an inspiring role model for women that reside far beyond her homeland’s borders, to celebrate the anniversary of her being made Queen, here’s MOJEH’s edit of her most memorable ensembles.

Annie Darling

When: May 1999 | Looking the epitome of elegance, Queen Rania stands between her husband and Queen Elizabeth during a state visit to Buckingham Palace, London, in a navy suit and matching kitten heels, which she wears with an understated black, structured bag.

When: April 2003 | Brunette shoulder-length locks with lightweight highlighting are worn nonchalantly with a delicate ebony chocker. The ensemble’s chic aesthetic is completed by a pair of boot-cut jeans and a camel-coloured, double buttoned jacket, worn with a silver belt buckle and cinched in waist.

When: May 2004 | Bejewelled, silver creations dangle from Queen Rania’s ears and neck, as she attends Spanish Crown prince Felipe and Queen Letizia’s wedding in Madrid. A white mini-clutch accompanies a tailored, ivory-hued silk blouse and lavender, lace skirt.

May 2009 | During a family outing in Amman, Queen Rania looks sophisticated while showsing off her slender silhouette as she escorts her two youngest children down the red carpet. A black, skater skirt and baby-pink belt is complemented by a draping, white mid-sleeved top.

February 2010 | Never one to disappoint, the Jordanian beauty strode onto the stage during the 60th Sanremo Song Festival in Italy to a plethora of cheers. Six-inch heels were worn with a jet-black, tight-fitting maxi dress that featured a sweet-heart neckline. Her black cape, which featured a plush, white lining took an otherwise modest look to a whole new level.

August 2013 | Wearing a LBD that even Audrey Hepburn would be envious of, Queen Rania pairs her understated gown with a beautifully sophisticated white headscarf and minimal makeup as she waits for Pope Francis in his private library.

November 2015 | While out and about in Madrid, the brunette catches the eyes of photographers who snap her in a high-waisted, leather pencil skirt, worn with a white and black long-sleeved blouse. Add a dash of colour to a similar outfit with a bold, statement clutch.

November 2015 | During a visit to see her friend, Queen Letizia of Spain, a balloon-sleeved white top with a high-neckline is given an ultra-feminine silhouette thank to a maroon-hued belt, which accessories a black-and-white mid-length silk skirt.

June 2016 | Pictured here alongside her husband during the Great Arab Revolt Centennial celebration, Queen Rania wears a magnificently decadent Etro teal gown with delicate gold embroidery. The whole ensemble to lifted with minimalist, yet opulent, jewellery and an embellished gilded clutch.

September 2016 | The Queen celebrates her 46th birthday in style and is pictured here attending Amman Design Week in a stunningly tiered, pastel-pink printed Valentino dress. The beautifully cut gown seamlessly shows off the royal’s beautiful physique and natural beauty.

