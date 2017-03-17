Art Dubai: Meet Rawan Kashkoush

At the humming helm of this vibrant mix of the world’s leading design galleries is Rawan Kashkoush, who is dedicated to discovering the various hidden gems working within the Middle East's design community. Having first joined Art Dubai Group in 2015, Kashkoush has organised this year’s Design Days Dubai's exceptional line-up of special projects, talks, workshops and guided tours.

Returning for its sixth edition, Design Days Dubai is the Middle East’s only annual fair dedicated to collectible design works. Its unique and interactive format provides an international platform for the region’s most promising studios and artisans who are eager to make their debut.

In addition to her responsibilities as Head of Programming, Kashkoush curates Abwab - an exhibition that explores the design narrative of countries within the MENASA region. She’s also sat on juries for Urban Commissions and Art Dubai’s Van Cleef & Arpels’ Middle East Emergent Designer Prize. “Reflecting Dubai’s unique position as a global meeting point, Design Days Dubai showcases design from around the world and we keep design diversity as one of our main features this year,” she says.

Her experience as a designer in the Middle East, as well as Europe, in addition to her Palestinian-Kuwaiti ethnicity and Lebanese nationality, makes her ideal for such an high-pressured international position. “There is exciting, and often experimental, work being produced by designers who aren’t necessarily represented by galleries and the fair offers an opportunity for solo designers and independent studios to exhibit at an international level. For design enthusiasts, Design Days Dubai is an annual fixture to meet designers from all over the world and acquire collectible design not seen anywhere else.”